Train Derails in Lucasville

A Norfolk Southern Railway train derailed at the north end of Fairgrounds Road at Lucasville, Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Scioto County Emergency Management agency, crews were on the scene as two tanker cars were on their side but wefe not leaking.

As a precaution, Valley Fire Department closed down US 23 and the Portsmouth Bypass as a precaution with

assistance of the Ohio Department Of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It was not estimated how long Southern Ohio’s most traveled highway would be closed but SCEMA advised motorists to use alternate routes around Lucasville for awhile Thursday evening.

As of press time, the cause of, or whether there are any injuries or fatalities from the derailment was not released. A safety worker at the sight, however said he did not believe there were any injuries.

US 23 closed Thursday evening