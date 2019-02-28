Man charged for sexual conduct with a dog

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office reports earlier this week officers arrested a South Webster man on a charge of having sexual conduct with a dog.

In a press release, Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his office on Sunday received a report of a video circulating around the community showing the man having sexual contact with a dog. Sheriff Capt. John Murphy stated the matter was turned over to a sheriff’s detective for further investigation.

Murphy added during this investigation the detective was able to identify the suspect and get a copy of the video allegedly showing the male suspect performing a specific act on an unidentified male dog.

Murphy also reported, as of Monday, the detective in charge of the case still was working to identify the dog and its whereabouts as the suspect was refusing to give any information on the animal. Drugs could have been a factor in this crime, Murphy concluded.

The suspect arrested was identified as Jayven D. McGlone, 24, of Gephart Road South Webster. He was charged with one count of sexual conduct with an animal, a misdemeanor of the second degree. McGlone also was charged with a probation violation. McGlone was being held without bond in the Scioto County jail and slated to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday. The results of that appearance were not readily available as of press time.

Murphy stated the sheriff’s office takes crimes against animals very seriously and an investigation will continue in an attempt to identify this dog and assure the dog is safe.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

