arrest made in NW vandalism

A 20 year old Lucasville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly vandalizing the grounds of Northwest shools.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announces that his 911 center received a call on Monday from Northwest schools stating that somebody had damaged the school property. A deputy responded to the school where a report was filed then forwarded to a detective for an investigation.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that during this investigation it was determined that a white truck had pulled onto the school property around 1 am on Saturday going through the grassy areas spinning tires digging large ruts into the ground. The truck also was spinning tires on the parking lot causing damage. Murphy stated as a result of this investigation a possible suspect was identified on Tuesday.

Murphy stated that the suspect was detained at his house located on McCorkle Rockwell Road, Lucasville without incident which resulted in him being charged after being questioned at the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrested was Jeremiah C Crabtree age 20 of Lucasville. Crabtree has been charged with one count of vandalism a felony of the 5th degree and a probation holder. Crabtree is being held without bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Sheriff Donini stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

