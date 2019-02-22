Sheriff’s office asks for help identifying power station scrap thief

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says it is currently investigating several thefts from local sub stations around the area belonging to American Electric Power and Texas Eastern.

According to officials, these thefts started around Feb. 1, with the most recent occurrence reported Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Office Capt. John W. Murphy stated his detectives have been working on these cases and were able to obtain several photos of the alleged suspect and his vehicle. Murphy is requesting the public take a look at these photos to see if anyone can identify the suspect.

Murphy stated during this investigation detectives have been able to gather information. The same person allegedly is stealing at not only these local sub stations but could possibly be the same person looting stations in Lawrence County, Ohio, and in Kentucky.

The items being stolen from these stations include conductor wire, ground wire, chain link fence, aluminum cabinets, barb wire and other copper items that usually are taken to scrap yards. The sheriff’s office also reported damage to various locks at the facilities.

A law enforcement press release described the current investigation as ongoing and officials asked anyone with information to contact Detective Jodi Conkel, (740) 351-1091.

The sheriff’s office stated all calls will remain anonymous.

The Scioto County Sheriff's Office supplied these photos of the person possibly responsible for thefts from several local power stations. The vehicle pictured is thought to have been used in the crimes. Any one with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office.