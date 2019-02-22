Columbus man arrested for drug possession

Local law enforcement arrested a Columbus man and confiscated approximately 143 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 97 grams of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl.

The suspected drugs were thought to have a possible street value of roughly $20,000.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, which consists of members of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department, executed a search warrant Thursday about 5:40 p.m., inside a building located at 715 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth. Officials said the search was aimed at apartment “C” inside that building.

The lone occupant of the apartment was identified by law enforcement officials as Gary Lamont Freeman II of Aster Avenue in Columbus. The suspect was arrested, charged with possession of drugs, a felony of the second degree, and placed in the Scioto County Jail.

Freeman was slated to be arraigned early Friday morning in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The results of that arraignment were not readily available as of press time.

According to law enforcement reports, in addition to the alleged drugs, officials also confiscated a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, ammunition for the weapon and approximately $1,200 cash, allegedly found on Freeman’s person.

In a press release, officials stated the case against Freeman eventually will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony drug charges.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini and Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware wanted to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation and request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com.

Officials stated all calls or emails will remain anonymous.

