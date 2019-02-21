Sheriff’s office arrests two for auto theft; third suspect sought

A company vehicle reported stolen in January from the Portsmouth AutoZone store located on Gallia Street, was recovered Tuesday by law enforcement officials in Knoxville, Tenn.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Capt. John W. Murphy stated at the time the vehicle was reported stolen from AutoZone, a deputy responded to the location, with a report forwarded to a detective for an investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, during that investigation the detective was able to identify two possible suspects and learned the stolen vehicle had been taken to Tennessee possibly in the Knoxville area. Murphy stated this information was shared with law enforcement in Tennessee.

On Wednesday, the day after the AutoZone vehicle was recovered in Knoxville, Scioto County officials responded, at 7:52 p.m., to a 911 call about an alleged burglary in progress at 205 Bald Knob Rd., Minford.

Officials said the caller stated her husband had the suspect’s vehicle blocked in so it could not leave. Upon arrival, deputies reported they observed a vehicle with Tennessee tags. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Deputies further said they were advised one female ran away from the scene on foot prior to their arrival.

Murphy stated a male and female were detained at the Minford location. A sheriff’s detective also was called in for further investigation. According to reports, the detective determined the female had given a false name and information to the deputies several times.

The stolen vehicle was impounded for Tennessee officials and the suspects taken to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation which resulted in both subjects being charged.

Arrested was Timothy P. Osborne, 31, who listed his address as homeless. He was charged with one count of grand theft auto, a felony of the fourth degree and one count of receiving stolen property, namely a motor vehicle. This charge also is a felony of the fourth degree. Osborne is being held in the Scioto County jail on a $10,000 bond.

Also arrested was Jamie L. Adkins, 29, who also gave her address as homeless. Adkins faces one count of grand theft auto, again a fourth-degree felony, as well as receiving stolen property, again namely, a motor vehicle, and again a felony of the fourth degree. Adkins also was charged with obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, along with a parole violation.

Adkins is being held in the Scioto County jail without bond. Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

Sheriff’s officials stated the third suspect, the female who ran away from the scene on foot, has been identified and likely will face charges, with a warrant for her arrest forthcoming.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated this is an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Officials ask anyone with information contact Detective Jodi Conkel at (740) 351-1091.

Diaz Adkins