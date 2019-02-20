Project Prom hosts final weekend

Project Prom is underway for the 2019 season and is well on its way to getting those in need of a helping hand prepared for a night they won’t forgot.

The project, made possible by Life Point Church Outreach, allows current high school students the opportunity to shop for a prom dress, shoes, jewelry and accessories at no cost to them. Open from 4:30-8:30 p.m. this Thursday & Friday, and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, Project Prom is located at 841 Gallia St. This will be open the final weekend of the event.

“This is the second year of the ministry for Life Point Outreach. LP is all about loving on our community and trying to meet the needs of Scioto County,” said Sabrina Craycraft of Project Prom. “LP Outreach realized there were many young ladies that may never have an opportunity to enjoy experience of shopping for a prom dress, shoes, jewelry and all the other exciting things that go along with it.”

To remain fair, Life Point adds only one set (dress, shows, jewelry, and purse) per student, and that the student themselves must be present to shop.

Project Prom would like to give acknowledgment to the many volunteers that have made the project successful and Greg Brown with Reynolds Financial Services for allowing the use of his building.