Juvenile arrested after allegedly threatening armed attack at Clay Schools

On Wednesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old male after the juvenile allegedly posted a message on Instagram threatening to launch an armed attack on a Clay school on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, posted under the name “anonymus47,” the post stated “if you go to Clay School in Portsmouth Ohio don’t go school on 2-14-19 cause imma pull up with a 12 gauge shotgun and assault rifle thanks.”

In a press release, the sheriff’s office does not specifically identify what Clay school was a potential target of the threatened attack. The Clay Local School District consists of Clay High School, Clay Middle School and Clay Elementary.

County officials stated they first received a call from the school district at an unspecified time on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials said they also received numerous calls from parents concerned about sending their children to school after reading the social media post.

Sheriff’s Office Capt. John Murphy said his office began looking into the threats approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday. He said the Instagram account quickly was traced back to a juvenile who attends Clay Schools. County officials detained the youth for questioning and as a result of their investigation the boy was arrested and charged with one count of inducing panic, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

The juvenile suspect was transported to the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Feb. 14.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated the quick arrest was possible because of the joint effort of his office, the community and school officials who reported these threats. Donini stated this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible. Anyone with any information should contact Detective Matt Spencer at (740) 351–1092. The sheriff’s office stated all calls will remain anonymous.