Davis indicted for vehicular Homicide

A Scioto County Grand Jury has issued an indictment on a Portsmouth man for several counts, including vehicular homicide.

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury which met on February 8 and returned 13 Public Indictments, including that of Brandon L. Davis, 25, of Portsmouth. Davis is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, five counts of aggravated vehicular assault, and five counts of vehicular assault.

There were 3 No Bills. Other defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Tony Entler, 47, Lucasville: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, OVI, failure to stop after an accident.

Johnny D. Hardrick, 45, Portsmouth: escape, aggravated possession of drugs.

Ricky J. Eldridge, 46, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry E. Dorst, 28, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Lonnie Sheets, 56, Wheelersburg: two counts of domestic violence.

Brandy S. Nolan, 34, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Michal Lynn Bowling, 32, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Scott Slagel, 46, Portsmouth: forgery, receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Randall Scott Shepherd, 43, West Portsmouth: breaking and entering, theft.

Justin Bostwick, 36, Minford: two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Bradley James Crabtree, 27, Portsmouth: possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Taylor Renee Montgomery, 24,Friendship: theft from a person in a protected class.