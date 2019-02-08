Ironton man charged in death of infant

Ironton city police have arrested Ironton resident David E. Large, 36, in connection with the Jan. 27 death of a two-year-old male infant.

Police had responded that day to an emergency call about an infant suffering cardiac arrest inside an apartment at 424 N. Second St.

According to a police press release, two officers on the scene attempted emergency life-saving measures but those steps proved unsuccessful. The victim was transported to Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Ky., where he was later pronounced dead. The infant’s body was sent to Frankfort, Ky., for an autopsy. Police said a toxicology test revealed the presence of illegal drugs in the infant’s system.

Arrested Thursday, Large is charged with felony child endangerment. According to Ironton Police Capt. Joe Ross the investigation into the incident is ongoing and further charges may be pending against Large as well as other suspects.

Police stated following internal policy they are not, at this time, releasing the name of the juvenile victim.

The Ironton Police Department asks if you have any information relating to this case, contact them at (740) 532-5606.

Ironton police acknowledged the cooperation in this case of the Ironton Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS, Lawrence County Sheriffs 0ffice, Lawrence County Coroner’s Office, and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office.