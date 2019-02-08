Portsmouth police report possible robbery

Portsmouth Police Department

The incident is listed in Portsmouth city police reports as a robbery.

Last Saturday, about 5 a.m., police were dispatched to an address in the 1100 block of 18th Street. Reports say a woman sitting on her porch was asking for an officer though the problem was not known.

The report goes on to say an undisclosed amount of “U.S. currency” allegedly was taken from the victim, age not given in police reports. Those reports contain no further details on the incident.

In other police news:

Burglary – Police investigated a reported burglary in the 2200 block of Seventh Street. The incident occurred sometime between the early morning hours and late the evening of Jan. 31. Jewelry valued at $120 was reported stolen. Again, public reports contain no further details.

Overdose – Police responded to reports of at least two overdoses in the last week or so. The first occurred late the evening of Jan. 30 in the 1700 block of Poplar Street. Police said only that they found a “possible female overdose.” No further information was made public.

The next incident occurred in the 3000 block of Gallia Street late Saturday night. The report released contains no further information.

Grand Theft Auto – Police reported a vehicle, make not given, was stolen Feb. 3 from the 2000 block of High Street.

Shoplifting – Officers arrested a Portsmouth resident for alleged shoplifting at the Kroger grocery on Gay Street. The incident occurred Jan. 30. The suspect’s name was given as Joshua E Sadler of Portsmouth. His age was not contained in public reports. Sadler allegedly ran from a store loss prevention officer but was caught and arrested. No further details were available.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

The following persons were arrested and booked into the county jail according to sheriff’s office reports:

William Ray Boltenhouse, 45, of Piketon, arrested Thursday for theft by the county sheriff’s office.

Johnny Shane Warner, 45, of Portsmouth, arrested on probation and parole violations as well as alleged possession of drugs by Portsmouth city police Thursday.

James Scott Mullins, 28, of Portsmouth, arrested and charged Wednesday with five counts ranging from a probation violation to tampering with evidence and falsification. He was arrested by Portsmouth city police.

Steven E. Cade, 50, of McDermott arrested Wednesday by Portsmouth city police for assault.

Christa Hart, 34, of Portsmouth, arrested by the Sheriff’s office Wednesday for theft.

Phyllis Michele Niner-Blanton, 44, of Wheelersburg, arrested Wednesday by the Sheriff’s office on drug charges, specifically possession.

