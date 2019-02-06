New Boston police chase ends with suspect escaping on foot

On Wednesday, the New Boston Police Department reported they had attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation about 7:51 p.m., Tuesday. After running the vehicle’s tag, police said they discovered the vehicle allegedly was stolen out of Pike County.

Police described the vehicle as a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, light blue in color. When confronted by police, the driver of the Jeep allegedly sped away from the NBPD officer, who began a pursuit. The pursuit went northbound on S.R. 139 where the vehicle drove into a wooded area and stopped. The male driver fled the scene on foot and got away by running into the wooded area. The vehicle was impounded and will be released back to the victim.

NBPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the NBPD dispatch center and ask to speak with an officer or leave your information with the dispatcher.

In other police news from New Boston:

At just after 7:30 a.m., Tuesday NBPD took a report on a break-in on the AEP Sub Station property off of Millbrook Avenue. A large metal storage container belonging to the Davis H. Elliott Company was broken in to overnight and items stolen.

The missing items included two hydraulic drills, a jack hammer and a large amount of Carhart work overall bibs and shirts.

Again, NBPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the NBPD dispatch center and ask to speak with an officer or leave your information with the dispatcher.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, an NBPD officer stopped a 2002 Ford Focus for a traffic violation within the 400 block of Center Street.

The driver, Heath Litteral, 41, of Portsmouth, allegedly was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license. After asking Litteral to get out of the vehicle, NBPD officers said they observed in plain view a baggie with a white powdery substance in it.

Upon further investigation, and after advising Litteral of his rights, police allege they determined the substance was a large ball of crack cocaine. It was also found Litteral was on parole from the state of Ohio.

Litteral was subsequently arrested at the scene and charged with possession of crack cocaine, a felony in the fifth degree, and driving on a suspended license which is a misdemeanor in the first degree. Litteral was taken to NBPD for booking and later transferred to the Scioto County Jail. He was scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday. NBPD said the case eventually will be turned over to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office for the potential filing of additional charges and possible presentation to a county grand jury.