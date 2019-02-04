Portsmouth police investigating two alleged sex offenses, information scarce

Portsmouth Police

Portsmouth city police presumably are investigating two alleged sexual offenses, one of which reportedly took place about 1:30 p.m. at the Portsmouth Municipal Building 728 Second St.

The other allegedly occurred a few days earlier on January 25 at 11:46 p.m. in the 1900 block of 19th Street. A police records official referred questions on the cases to the detectives investigating them. Those detectives did not return voicemail requests for further information in time for the deadline for this issue.

In other Portsmouth police news:

– Drugs: Officers investigating a possible break in in the 1500 block of High Street late the night of Jan. 26 ended up arresting a male suspect described as homeless on various drug charges. There were possibly two suspects involved in the incident, but police found one person matching the description of the would-be burglars given by witnesses. The suspect was stopped by officers near the corner of Vinton and High streets. Officers ran a routine check and found the suspect was wanted on warrants. When police attempted to put him under arrest, he fled the scene on foot. Officials later tracked him down on Grant Street.

According to reports, the suspect had dropped his coat near where police initially tried to arrest him. An officer allegedly found several hypodermic syringes, a glass pipe containing white residue and a clear plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance near the suspect’s coat. The suspect allegedly told police the white powder was a substance known as “ice,” a common street name for methamphetamine.

The suspect was taken in the custody based on warrants issued by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth Municipal Court. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports said the white substance was sent to the state for testing.

Thefts: Police investigated several incidents of alleged thefts, two of which turned out to be much ado about basically nothing when the supposedly stolen items were returned to their rightful owner.

One victim did not see the return of his stolen property, namely a license plate, stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Thomas Avenue. The plate was reported stolen 9: 49 p.m. Jan. 29. The victim stated he had actually not checked his car for about three days prior to noticing the plate was missing.

New Boston Police

At a little after 9 p.m., Jan. 23 NBPD Officers responded to the Rural King area where it was reported that two male suspects had ran from Rural King after allegedly stealing a pair of boots.

Apparently, several probation officers happened to be inside Rural King and witnessed the theft and gave a chase of the suspects. The suspects were found on Stanton Avenue where NBPD Officers arrested Michael Swords, 41, and Jeremy Todd, 25, both of Portsmouth. Both suspects were charged with theft without consent, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Both suspects were transported to NBPD.

At 11:22 a.m., Jan. 26, NBPD Officer responded to Walmart on a call that a Walmart Loss Prevention Officer had been assaulted by a female suspect. Upon arrival, NBPD Officer Emnett found Walmart Loss Prevention was detaining a suspect identified as Mary Nagel, 33, of Portsmouth. Nagel was stopped by Loss Prevention as she was allegedly attempting to leave the store without paying for various items. Apparently when confronted, Nagel allegedly attacked a female Walmart Loss Prevention Officer by striking her head and other areas of the body. Reported victim was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment.

In reports, New Boston police also allege Nagel struck a male Loss Prevention Officer in the face as well. Nagel was arrested and charged with robbery, felonious assault and theft, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Lastly, she was charged with aggravated trespass as she had been banned from Walmart on a prior date.

Lastly, at just before 1 a.m., Jan. 27, NBPD Officers responded to the parking lot of Walmart on a possible overdose of a male sitting in a truck. On arrival, NBPD officers identified the male as David Bartley, 34, of South Shore, Ky. Bartley awoke when an officer knocked on the truck window. Officials reported they allegedly saw in plain view drug paraphernalia items inside the truck.

Bartley refused treatment at the scene from Portsmouth Ambulance EMS. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and after police searched his truck and reported finding digital scales, 23 small empty baggies, a small bag of alleged marijuana, a brown bottle with liquid substance in it, and five baggies allegedly containing a crystal substance believed by police to be possible methamphetamine. Police said those baggies will be sent to the state for testing and further charges against the suspect are pending.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

The following persons were arrested into the County jail according to reports:

James Paul Davis, 53, of Portsmouth arrested by the county sheriff’s office for theft and breaking and entering Jan. 30.

Markus Richter, 42, of Wheelersburg, booked Jan. 30 on a probation violation pending from an apparent assault charge.

Joshua E. Sadler, 41, of Portsmouth, arrested Jan. 30 by Portsmouth police on several charges including theft and obstruction. Reports say he was also wanted on a parole violation for an unspecified previous charge.

Trina C. Price, 39, of Portsmouth arrested Jan. 30 by the Portsmouth Police Department on a charge of child endangerment.