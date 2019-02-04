Police investigating circumstances surrounding body found in auto shop office

Although police were not willing to release a lot of information, Portsmouth Police Department Capt. Jason Hedrick confirmed officials on Monday morning found the body of a deceased male inside the office of Pollock’s Alignment, 923 Washington St.

Hedrick said officers were called to the scene by management and/or employees of the car repair shop about 9:10 a.m. Monday.

The office where the body was found doubles as the headquarters for the storage units across the street. Hedrick did not say how the deceased ended up inside Pollock’s office. As the incident is still under investigation, Hedrick declined to release the name of the deceased. He did say officials had been in contact with the person’s family, so apparently the man has been identified.

Hedrick said the body was sent for an autopsy to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. He said initial results could be back from the corner in a couple of days. If a drug screening proves necessary, full results may not arrive for a couple of weeks as the corner waits on the results of laboratory testing, Hedrick added. He promised officials will release more information as the investigation continues.