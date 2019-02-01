Parolee arrested for alleged rape of girl

Pike County law enforcement officials on Thursday arrested a convicted felon out of jail on parole for the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl.

“This is one of the most egregious things a child can go through,” said Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader. “And as fathers and mothers ourselves, this case was pushed to the top of our priority list, so this young girl’s abuse did not have to go on any longer.”

On Thursday, Reader assembled a team of deputies to track down Travis Martin, 38, of Lucasville.

It is alleged the young girl had been abused since November 2018.

According to a press release, Reader considered Martin armed and dangerous. Witnesses alleged hearing Martin state he was “not going back to prison” and threatening bodily harm, though it is unclear in information released by the sheriff’s office who Martin may have threatened.

After a few hours of surveillance around the county, Reader and a team of deputies, comprised of chief deputies Bob Barbee and Ryan Bentley, Lt. Brock Clemmons, Sgt. William Stansberry, corporals Robin Cottrill and Adam Ball and deputies Delbert Tilley and Josh Carver converged on the Martin property located in the 2000 block of SR 104 in Lucasville while Martin was pulling into his driveway.

Martin was taken into custody without incident and was charged with a first-degree felony of rape. While in custody, Martin allegedly gave a confession to Lt. Clemmons, who oversaw the investigation. Additional charges may be pending in the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury.

Martin was transported to the Butler County Jail where the Pike County Sheriff’s Office houses inmates. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Pike County law enfrorcement takes suspect Travis Martin into custody Thurdsay at his home in Lucasville. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/02/web1_creep-busted-bigger.jpg Pike County law enfrorcement takes suspect Travis Martin into custody Thurdsay at his home in Lucasville.