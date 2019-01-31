Weather service, SCEMA issue winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, which serves south-central Ohio, has issued a winter weather advisory in effect Friday 4-10 a.m., in portions of southwest and south-central Ohio, including Scioto County, as well as northern Kentucky.

The weather service says to expect a wintry mix of precipitation consisting of freezing rain and snow, with accumulations of up to one inch to include a light glaze of ice on top.

The Scioto County Emergency Management Agency (SCEMA) warns drivers to plan on slippery road conditions, adding the weather could impact the morning or evening drive to work.

According to SCEMA, a winter weather advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibility and SCEMA advises drivers use caution while on the roads.

The National Weather Service website predicts less than an inch of snowfall for the area around Portsmouth through Friday. The weather service also offers a “high end” prediction for snow in Portsmouth, stating there is a 10 percent chance of roughly two inches of snow. Other parts of the state, probably predictably including northern parts of Ohio, may receive more of the white stuff.