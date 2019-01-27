Police investigate assault outside bar

A female customer of the Party Time bar on Fourth Street alleges she was assaulted while trying to get into her vehicle outside the tavern Jan. 20. The woman, age not given in released police reports, told officers she had been slapped in the face by a suspect known to her as they attended school together. The suspect allegedly slapped the victim claiming the latter had been flirting with the suspect’s boyfriend inside the bar.

Reports stated approximately three persons witness the incident outside the bar but only one chose to cooperate with police. That witness identified the same suspect as the victim.

According to reports the victim had some swelling and bruising around her left eye as a result of this incident. Police stated they attempted to make contact with the suspect but were only able to leave a message requesting she contact police. The reporting officer requested that a warrant be issued for the suspect’s arrest.

In other police news:

– Officers took a report of another alleged assault on Jan. 21 resulting from an apparent disagreement between two patients at Bridgeport Rehabilitation in the 2100 block of Royce St. Police said the victim, a man whose age was not contained in released reports, was shoved into his bed by another resident. According to police, the victim suffered an apparent broken right arm as a result of the incident.

Reports stated neither the victim nor the alleged suspect would cooperate with police who were called to the scene by two employees of the rehabilitation center. Officers on the scene took photos of the victim’s apparent injuries but stated the victim did not appear capable of writing a statement at the time and declined to press any charges. He was transported for treatment by Portsmouth Ambulance.

–Police responded at 11:05 a.m. to a report of a possible burglary in the 1600 block of Gallia Street. The resident there stated someone initially unknown to her apparently had sneaked into her residence through a back door and left with a laptop computer. The victim stated she was later arguing with a female neighbor and the neighbor allegedly admitted she had stolen the laptop. Police went to a home pointed out by the victim as the residence of the alleged suspect. Officers on the scene said the residence appeared to be abandoned, that there was undisturbed snow surrounding the home. The victim told police she was aware the home appeared vacant but stated the suspect came and went from the home through a basement window. Police said they could find no sign of any entrance into the building.

In the end, the reporting officer said the victim was adamant a report be taken but the case was closed as officers questioned the suspect’s mental condition and had no evidence or suspect information.

-Police responded to an apparent overdose of a homeless man, age not given in public reports, on Jan. 18. The man was found in the area of Grant and Summit streets. A Portsmouth Fire EMS unit transported the victim for treatment to the Southern Ohio Medical Center.

-A female juvenile, age not released, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at the Kroger store on Gay Street. The girl was accused of attempting to shoplift items valued at approximately $26. Police said a Kroger employee stopped the girl outside the store. She was arrested and later released into the custody of her legal guardians. The girl was banned from entering Kroger.

-Police are investigating an alleged breaking and entering reported at 10:39 a.m. Friday in the1600 block of Sixth Street. No further information was immediately available.

-Again, no further information was immediately available, however police are presumably looking into the report of a car stolen Wednesday from the 6600 block of Harding Avenue.