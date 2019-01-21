OSHP patrol investigating head-on collision on SR125

As of late Monday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was still investigating what they called a head-on collision on State Route 123 near Odle Creek Road in Friendship.

The Portsmouth Post of the OSHP got the call regarding the accident at 2:22 p.m., according to Trooper Trent Thompson.

Thompson said three persons in two cars suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident. The patrol did not release the names of any of the persons involved.

Thompson said a preliminary investigation showed a woman driving a four-door vehicle allegedly veered left of center, possibly due to a distraction inside her car. The four-door vehicle collided head-on with a box truck.

The woman and two men in the truck all were taken by ambulance to Southern Ohio Medical Center. No further information was readily available as of deadline for this issue.