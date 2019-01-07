32 indicted by Grand Jury

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on December 14 and returned 32 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Jason E. Blair, 36, McDermott: 2 counts of failure to appear.

Ilazavius Hardy, 20, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Devond Martinus Smith, 25, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Thomas R. Prince, 40, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Michael S. Pollard, 38, New Boston: failure to appear.

Cody S. Stiltner, 22, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Natasha D. Cooper, 27, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Bruce L. Hall, 42, Sciotoville: failure to appear.

Albert Cook, 48, Portsmouth: violating a protection order.

Buford Isaiah Henderson, Jr., 50, Portsmouth: domestic violence.

Davontae L. Burroughs, 18, Minford: burglary, retaliation.

Dustin L. Gilbert, 39, Waverly: aggravated possession of drugs.

Samantha Marie Mosley, 33, Lucasville: receiving stolen property, obstructing justice, aggravated possession of drugs.

Eric Douglas Doerrer, 37, Portsmouth: 3 counts of theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, 3 counts of receiving stolen property.

Taylor L. Malone, 24, Portsmouth, Ohio: vandalism.

James R. McCutcheon, 47, Youngstown: receiving stolen property, aggravated possesison of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Vernice Maxwell, JR., 52, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.

Demetris Rashawn Searcy, 33, Columbus: aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs,possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

Joseph M. Lucas, 37, Charleston, W. Va: aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

Jimbo D. Craft, 33,

West Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey R. Carver, 23, Piketon: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Crystal R. Adams, 28 ,Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Charles B. Copley, 43, Franklin Furnace: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Cottle, 24, Portsmouth: improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jonathon B. Holsinger, 28, Lucasville: obstructing official business, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Eric Douglas Doerrer, 36, Portsmouth: petty theft,grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Robert P. Morris, 48, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property, escape, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Kristian R. Davis, 21, Lucasville: grand theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs,possession of marijuana,illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle or motorcycle without a valid license, OVI, failure to stop after an accident.