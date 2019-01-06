Northwest Schools celebrate Eagle Scouts

Northwest High School has a tradition that most schools are not able to say they have, and that is the tradition of having more than usual, Eagle Scouts, who come from their school.

This is no different and may be unique for them as they have a total of four boys that have achieved the rank of Eagle Scout this year alone. The boys consists of three seniors, Patrick Redouty, Chase McClay, Benjamin Shinkle; plus one junior, Marty Smith.

Walking into the Northwest High School gymnasium, the four students, decked out in their scout uniforms and more badges than one could even imagine, a total of badges among the four, were 155 merit badges. Becoming an Eagle Scout is not an easy task, it takes a tremendous amount of work to obtain the badges and then get selected as an Eagle Scout. The Eagle Scout candidate must present themselves to the Eagle Board. The candidates go in front of members of the Troup Committee and a representative from the Tecumseh District. There are about five people and they ask them all kinds of questions for about 30 to 45 minutes.

Smith said he has been in the Scouts since he was in the first grade, and he says that he loves the scouts and knows what a great honor it is to become an Eagle Scout. He has obtained 42 merit badges and four Eagle palms. (Eagle Palms are what they get, as they received a Palm for every five merit badges they get over the required 21).

Redouty too, has been in Scouts since he was in the first grade, along with the rest of the boys. He knows what an honor it is to be an Eagle Scout as his dad, David is his Scout leader. When asked if his friends knew what an honor this is, he said, “I believe so.” He added that being a Scout is one of the things he enjoys doing. He said it was high on his list of things he liked to do. He is also a percussionist in the high school band, a webmaster, quiz bowl, science bowl and a member of the soccer and swim teams at Northwest and not to be forgotten, he is an accomplished pianist.

Redouty has already been offered a full ride scholarship to Shawnee State University, as he is not only an Eagle Scout, but one of three at Northwest vying for valedictorian of his senior class. He said his interest is in “some kind of programming probably game programming since Shawnee is ranked as one of the best, or computer programming.”

“I got involved in Scouts because my mother is involved in Scouts and my brother was also an Eagle Scout,” McClay said. He also said that because of that, it may have put a little pressure on him to become one, “But I always strive to be a little bit like my brother.” He said that not only does he enjoy Scouts, but that it has been a big part of his life. He is also a member of the soccer, basketball, and track teams, member of quiz bowl, FFA, and 4-H. And has earned 40 merit badges plus three Eagle Palms.

Shinkle, along with the other three boys, has been together in the same scouts since first grade, which again, makes them unique. He said they have all been really close, but that the Scouts make them even closer. He looked over at the other boys when asked if his friends knew what an honor this was and quickly said, ” I would hope they do.” He is a member of the soccer team and robotics. Shinkle has received 36 merit badges and three Eagle Palms. He said that in his future he would like to own his own business. Shinkle says that if he goes to college, he hopes to run track and that he really likes Sports Psychology or somewhere in that field and that hopefully being an Eagle Scout would open some doors for him in his future endeavors.

Sara McClay, the Committee Chair who has been a leader in the Scouts since 2000 said, “I’ve know them all since kindergarten through, by being Chase’s mom. I think I have helped 15 Scouts become Eagle Scouts in this area, it’s a pretty good honor for these boys and they have worked hard.” When asked about whether it would be rare to have this many at one time, she said that for this area it would probably be pretty rare in one school. She continued, “Our troop has a pretty good success rate and we are proud of that.”

David Redouty, the Scout leader, says he became Scout leader after his oldest son became an Eagle Scout. “I’m proud of my son, Patrick and I’m proud of all of them,” and that he enjoys being Scout leader.

“I think it’s a great thing for our community and for them, and also when you look at the family connection that’s involved with our Scouting, that is in the district too, there’s a long standing tradition here with our scouting within the community,” said Northwest High School Principal, Jason Burton. “Having been to their Eagle Scout Ceremony last year, and being one of the speakers, it was nice to look out there and see so many Eagle Scouts who live in this community and who have graduated from Northwest, it’s fantastic! And with so many badges, it shows their willingness to work hard and making them successful men, when they graduate.”

Shinkle, Smith, and Redouty all did the BSA National Youth Leader Training, which is an accomplishment. McClay, Shinkle and Redouty also have gone to the National Jamboree, where McClay was the assistant patrol leader and Redouty was the patrol leader.

Front Row left to right: Eagle Scouts – Patrick Redoutey & Marty Smith Back Row left to right: Sara McClay- Committee Chair, Eagle Scouts – Chase McClay & Benjamin Shinkle, and David Redouty, Scout leader

