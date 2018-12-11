Piketon woman dies after single car crash

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash which took place Tuesday on SR 104 near Mile Post 8 in McDermott.

A 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Jolissa R. Cooke, 37, of Piketon was northbound on SR 104. According to the highway patrol, Cooke drove off the right side of the roadway, over corrected and then drove off the left side of the roadway. Her car then struck two trees.

According to the state patrol, Cooke was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Scioto Squad 2. While at the hospital, Cooke succumbed to her injuries.

In a prepared statement, law enforcement said speed, alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

State troopers were assisted at the scene by Scioto Squad 2, the Rush Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Rush Township maintenance department.