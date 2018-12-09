Tieman is sworn in as Scioto County prosecutor

On Election Day in November, former assistant Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman won his first try for elected office.

On Friday afternoon, Tieman was sworn in as the newly elected county prosecutor, a position he has, in reality, held since July when he was named by the county Republican Party to replace former county prosecutor Mark Kuhn who took a seat on the bench of the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas.

Tieman will finish out Kuhn’s unexpired term and will need to run for his first full term in November 2020. It was Kuhn who swore Tieman in Friday.

After the brief ceremony, Kuhn handed Tieman something he said he had been carrying with him since 2004, a pin given to him by the wife of a former county prosecutor and judge. However, the pin celebrated that gentleman’s tenure as president of a national prosecutor’s association. Kuhn said he hoped it reminded Tieman a prosecutor’s job is about the business of “seeking justice and truth.”

In his brief comments, Tieman said he was in the seventh grade when he was invited to take part in a mock trial program.

“At that point in my life I thought I was going to be a fighter pilot… or Batman,” Tieman quipped. He added the mock trial led him to a higher calling, namely the law.

Following his win in November, Tieman said he will be ready for the 2020 election when the time comes.

“For now, I’m going to savor this one. And I’m looking forward to serving the people of Scioto County,” Tieman said.

Tieman ran mostly on his experience with the prosecutor’s office which stretches back in one way or another to 1999.

“This is first and foremost a law enforcement position,” Tieman said during the campaign. He added the office deals with felonies, along with juvenile offenders and serves as legal advisor to all branches of Scioto County government and related officials. Tieman contended he was the only candidate with experience in all those areas.

“I have 20 years’ experience, over half of it in law enforcement… I’ve handled thousands of cases from beginning to end.”

Standing before his immediate predecessor Judge Mark Kuhn, and with his wife and family standing to his left, Shane Tieman was sworn in Friday in the Scioto County Courthouse as Scioto County Prosecutor. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/12/web1_swearing-in.jpg Standing before his immediate predecessor Judge Mark Kuhn, and with his wife and family standing to his left, Shane Tieman was sworn in Friday in the Scioto County Courthouse as Scioto County Prosecutor.