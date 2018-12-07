County sheriff: Blue Creek resident shot and killed would-be intruder Thursday

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says a West Portsmouth resident shot and killed a would-be intruder during an alleged break-in Thursday.

In a prepared statement, the sheriff’s office stated they received a 911 call from an individual at 3758 Mackletree Rd., located in Blue Creek, reporting they had shot an individual trying to break into the home.

Officials did not report the time of the incident, but a press release on the shooting was sent out Thursday evening about 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded to the scene along with Nile and Washington Township EMS personnel. The body of the alleged intruder, Michael Bashaw, 34, of West Portsmouth, was located in the back yard of the residence deceased from what investigators believe to be a single gunshot wound to the chest.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Capt. John Murphy said the initial investigation by detectives revealed there was a prior connection between Bashaw and the resident.

Bashaw had been convicted in Portsmouth Municipal Court of domestic threat against the resident in March. Scioto County Common Pleas Court issued a civil protection order against Bashaw in July though it was terminated in September.

Law enforcement officials did not release the name of the resident. A call to Murphy for further information was not immediately returned.

Officials transported Bashaw’s body to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. As of Friday, the sheriff’s office was reporting the investigation continues into the death, but the preliminary investigation suggests this is a case of self-defense. When complete, the sheriff’s office will forward that information to the Scioto County Prosecutor for a final determination.

Sheriff Marty Donini encouraged anyone with information to contact Det. Adam Giles at (740) 354-7316. Officials said all information will be kept confidential and anonymous.