Burglary and alleged assaults top Portsmouth police reports

Portsmouth police say two cars were stolen Tuesday from MMT Used Car Sales on Harding Ave., in Sciotoville.

The vehicles missing were a 1996 red Honda TRX 300 and a Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle. The value of the stolen items was put at $700. Reports said the theft took place overnight.

In other Portsmouth police news:

Assault: Officials issued a warrant for the arrest presumably of Latia McGinnis, age 20, of Columbus, listed as the suspect in a fight which allegedly took place Sept. 23 in the 800 block of Gallia St. Reports contain few details, but listed the victim as a Lucasville woman, 22.

On Sept. 21, officers responded to an incident in the 1200 block of Robinson Ave. The alleged victim, a Portsmouth woman, 27, states she got into a verbal argument with the suspect, another Portsmouth woman, 19, who eventually allegedly sprayed mace in the direction of the victim. The victim told police the mace reached her right eye and the right side of her body. Reports said the woman refused medical treatment. Plolice also stated witnesses to the supposed incident declined to give statements. Without that information, the reporting officer stated there was little chance of following up on the alleged assault.

Again, reports contain few details, but police investigated the alleged assault of a Minford man, 34, at a residence in the 5700 block of Mayo St. in Portsmouth Sept. 20. The suspect was listed as another Minford man, 25. Police listed at least one witness to the supposed incident.

Breaking and entering: Police say a weed eater, a chainsaw, a ladder and a small child’s motorbike were stolen Sept. 22 from a shed behind a home in the 700 block of Court St. Total value of the missing items was given as just over $1,000.

Burglary: A Minford woman, 22, was arrested and charged with felony burglary for an alleged incident reports say took place between Sept. 17 and Sept. 19 in the 1600 block of Robinson Ave. Items reported stolen include a flat screen TV, furniture and clothing valued at a total of $3,600.

Drugs: Police responded Sept. 20 to what they labeled a drug related incident apparently in the parking lot of the Kroger supermarket on Gay St. Reports released publicly contain no further information.

Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

The following persons were booked into the county jail according to the Sheriff’s office:

Brady Ober, 21, of Portsmouth arrested Friday by Portsmouth police on a number of charges including receiving stolen property.

Clarissa Hersman, 30, of Otway, arrested Friday on drug charges. The arresting agency was not clear in public reports.

Christopher Gilley, 37, arrested Friday by New Boston police on a charge of burglary.

Eric Adkins, 24, of Jackson, booked Saturday after his arrest on drug charges by Portsmouth police.

Brandon Brickey, 43, of West Portsmouth arrested by the Sheriff’s office on what appeared in reports to be several charges including breaking and entering.

Tara Bailey, 37, of West Portsmouth arrested by the Sheriff’s office on two charges, including domestic violence.

Conrad Rinto, 35, of Columbus, picked up Sunday by Portsmouth police on a charge of disorderly conduct.