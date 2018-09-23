City Council to discuss manager position

Portsmouth City Council will start off their meeting on this evening a little differently than usual.

According to an email from City Clerk, Diana Ratliff, the city manager’s conference which normally takes place after council’s regular session meeting will instead happen before. Ratliff said this change will only be effective for tonight’s meeting and is being made because council will be requesting to go into executive session to discuss the city manager position, which is estimated to be lengthy. On the agenda for the regular meeting for council are five items, one of which will be heard for a first reading.

An ordinance authorizing an additional appropriation from unappropriated monies in the amount of $64,000.00 to emergency demolitions Lline needed for additional tear downs in year 2018, and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of a total of $175,693 from unappropriated monies in CIP Fund No. 301 for the Mound Park, Lighting, Security and Pathway Projects will be up for a third reading.

Being heard for a second reading is an ordinance amending section 549.08 – Discharging Firearms and Other Weapons of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $53,323 of the city’s business revolving loan fund in order to expend these funds for CDBG activities as required by the Ohio Developmental Services Agency.

Being heard for the first time is an ordinance authorizing an additional appropriation of $47,795.91 to the appropriate fire department line items within the general fund due to unforeseen circumstances this year resulting in numerous overtime hours and insufficient payroll funds. According to the proposed legislation, fire department payroll appropriations are going to be insufficient due to namely the flooding issue in February and the emergency water hauling operation for Southern Ohio Medical Center in late June/early July.

It is unclear whether the executive session set to take place on tonight will take the place of the special session meeting which was cancelled last week, or if that meeting will take place on a separate date.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

