Dayton man arrested in Portsmouth for alleged heroin trafficking

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department joined forces Tuesday to arrest a Dayton man in Portsmouth for allegedly distributing heroin.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, assisted by the Portsmouth Police Department and a detective with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Grant Street in Portsmouth.

Because of evidence obtained during an active task force investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old James Chauncey Reed of Dayton, was arrested on a charge of trafficking in suspected heroin, a felony of the fifth degree, that allegedly occurred Monday. Reed was found in possession of approximately $1,200 cash at the time of his arrest.

Just a short time later, at approximately 4:54 p.m., task force officers executed a search warrant of the motel in the 1900 block of Kendall Avenue in Portsmouth where they believed Reed to be staying. Officials claim they seized another $2,760 cash, approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, digital scales and additional evidence of drug trafficking.

Officials charged Reed with an additional count 0f trafficking in drugs, another second-degree felony.

Reed was placed in the Scioto County Jail and was to be arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The results of that hearing were not readily available as of press time.

Officials stated the case is under further investigation and eventually will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of additional felony drug charges.

Reed