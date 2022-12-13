Trojans get first win at Buckeye Classic

PORTSMOUTH — A fast start and a consistent scoring effort throughout allowed the Portsmouth Trojans to secure their first victory of the 2022-23 season — a 73-47 win over New Hope Christian Academy in the first game of the Buckeye Elite Classic hosted at Shawnee State’s Waller Gymnasium.

Portsmouth took a 6-2 lead with 6:22 left in the first quarter, and never trailed the remainder of the game in the 26-point victory.

They led by as many as nine points in the opening frame.

After the first, the Trojans outscored the Statesmen 48-27.

“I thought early on we got off to a good start which had been as issue with us this week,” PHS coach Eugene Collins said, after the win. “Got off to a good start and I thought we shared the ball. Found the open shooters which was big for us.”

Playing on a larger court than most high school courts wasn’t a problem for Portsmouth’s players.

In fact, the court inside Trojan Arena is 94-feet, just as Waller Gym’s is.

It helped the Trojans keep up their high-pace offense throughout the game.

“Our court’s the same size as this. For us, it was playing on a court size we’re accustomed to,” Collins said.

Portsmouth was led in scoring by senior Tyler Duncan, who knocked down a season-high seven three-pointers as part of his game-high 21-point performance.

The Trojans put three scorers in double figures, including junior DeAndre Berry who finished with 19 points and junior Devon Lattimore who scored 18.

NHC was led in scoring by Bruning, who scored 15 on six field goals and a free throw.

“I thought we were very good tonight defensively,” Collins said. “Their best player had been averaging about 30 a game, were able to hold him under that which was great. Everybody had been having great games against us, so being able to contain him and their big kid was good to see.”

Portsmouth did go for its first home win of the season on Tuesday night — in an Ohio Valley Conference game versus Chesapeake.

After dropping their opening OVC games to Coal Grove and at South Point, Collins says their bout with the Panthers is one they need to come away with.

“Big game for us. We’ve dropped two in the league, game we’ve got to win at home. Coming out of tonight’s game with a win, hopefully we’re able to come away with a win.”

BOX SCORE

New Hope Christian 20 4 8 15 — 47

Portsmouth 25 10 15 23 — 73

New Hope Christian: H. Cavanaugh 3 0-0 8, A. Rink 0 2-2 2, N. Ames 0 0-0 0, A. Swank 1 0-1 2, C. Rhyne 5 2-4 13, X. Rink 0 1-2 1, E. Cook 3 0-1 6, L. Bruning 6 1-1 15; TOTALS: 18 6-11 47; Three-point field goals: 5 (H. Cavanaugh, L. Bruning 2 apiece, C. Rhyne 1)

Portsmouth (1-2): Devon Lattimore 8 2-3 18, Norris McKinley 1 0-0 2, Tyler Duncan 7 0-0 21, Kenny Sanderlin 1 0-0 3, Noah Livingston 0 0-0 0, Levaughn Cobb 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Lewis 3 0-0 7, Luke Stein 0 1-2 1, DeAndre Berry 9 0-0 19; TOTALS: 29 3-5 73; Three-point field goals: 10 (Tyler Duncan 7, Kenny Sanderlin, Isaiah Lewis, and DeAndre Berry 1 apiece)

Portsmouth junior DeAndre Berry (34) scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half of the Trojans’ 73-47 win over New Hope Christian as part of the Buckeye Elite Classic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_8830-1.jpg Portsmouth junior DeAndre Berry (34) scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half of the Trojans’ 73-47 win over New Hope Christian as part of the Buckeye Elite Classic. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth senior Tyler Duncan (14) made seven three-point goals as part of a game-high 21 points during the Trojans’ 73-47 win over New Hope Christian as part of the Buckeye Elite Classic. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_8840-1.jpg Portsmouth senior Tyler Duncan (14) made seven three-point goals as part of a game-high 21 points during the Trojans’ 73-47 win over New Hope Christian as part of the Buckeye Elite Classic. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

PHS senior Duncan nails 7 3s in victory

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

