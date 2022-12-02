Lady Bobcats win home opener

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Lady Bobcats started off strong and finished with a worthy second half in Thursday’s 39-15 win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

The win for Coach Melissa Knapp’s Lady Bobcats is their second in two tries — following Monday’s 50-49 win at Western in their season opener.

In their home opener against the Lady Tartans, Green pitched a 14-0 shutout in the first quarter and won the second half 18-6 en route to their 24-point victory.

“We’ve put a real emphasis on offense. Overall I was happy with the effort, we came out energized in the second half after a let down in the second quarter,” Knapp said. “I thought they responded well.”

Green put a pair of scorers in double figures, led by junior Alex Smith’s team-high 12 points. Senior Anna Knapp scored 10 points and senior Katelinn Satterfield scored nine points as the pair made three field goals a piece.

“Those three are probably going to be leading scorers, it’s balanced offense for us. Alex (Smith) plays so hard, she has a knack for rebounding,” Knapp said. “She does great at reading the ball off the rim. She can hit a nice 15-foot shot. It’s nice to have three kids that I know can score, we’re getting better offensively which is good to see.”

East’s Jordan Steele was the Lady Tartans leading scorers with her game-high 13 points on four-made field goals and five-of-seven shooting at the free throw line.

Green will go for its’ third win in three games next Monday (Dec. 5) at Clay — a contest that begins a three-game road stretch for the Lady Bobcats.

On Dec. 6 they’ll travel to Hannan (W.Va.) for a non-league game before resuming league play on Thursday (Dec. 8) at Symmes Valley.

“Clay’s a good ball club who is going to play hard. They’ve got a couple of good scorers so that’ll be a test for us,” Knapp said. “On the road all next week at Clay, at Hannan (W.Va.), and at Symmes Valley. Lots of travel ahead.”

BOX SCORE

Sciotoville 0 9 2 4 = 15

Green 14 7 9 9 = 39

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (NA): Journey Pelfrey 0 0 0-0 0, Lanie Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Steele 4 0 5-7 13, Ella Shope 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Fitzgerald 1 0 0-0 2, Passion Merriman 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0 5-7 15. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Lewis.

GREEN (2-0, 2-0): Katelinn Satterfield 1 2 1-3 9, Anna Knapp 3 0 4-8 10, Mylee Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Izzy Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Smith 5 0 2-2 12, Mylee Brown 0 1 3-4 6, Ava Abrams 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Laber 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3 10-17 39. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

Green senior Katelinn Satterfield (2) is defended by East sophomore Jordan Steele (4) during Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest in Franklin Furnace. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_8119.jpg Green senior Katelinn Satterfield (2) is defended by East sophomore Jordan Steele (4) during Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest in Franklin Furnace. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Green junior Alex Smith (23) scored a team-high 12 points in the Lady Bobcats 39-15 home win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/12/web1_IMG_8082.jpg Green junior Alex Smith (23) scored a team-high 12 points in the Lady Bobcats 39-15 home win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Green improves to 2-0 in SOC I

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

