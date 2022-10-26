Lady Pirates back in district final

LUCASVILLE — The Wheelersburg Lady Pirates volleyball team will play for its’ sixth-straight Division III district championship on Saturday following their three-set win (25-17, 25-16, 25-15) over Northwest in a D-III district semifinal Tuesday.

It was the third meeting of the season between Wheelersburg and Northwest this campaign — with each contest going to the way of the district-final bound Lady Pirates.

“That old saying it’s hard to beat a team three times. I think Coach South has done a great job of keeping the program where it’s been the last few years,” Wheelersburg coach Allen Perry said, after the game. “She’s done a good job with all those girls graduating — she’s got a good team that she should have a lot of pride in.”

Leading the Lady Pirates at the net was seniors Madie Mays and Lexie Rucker. Mays finished with a team-high 18 kills, while Rucker tallied 10.

Senior Madison Whittaker and Rucker tied for a team-high eight digs defensively.

Senior setter Makenna Walker finished with 38 assists in the win by game’s end.

Wheelersburg, as the No. 1-seed in the Southeast District, will face No. 6-seed Southeastern in the district final on Saturday at Waverly High School at 11 a.m.

“We need to sit down and see what these teams have, come up with a good game plan. We’ve got three days to work on it,” Perry said. “Three days between games so it kind of drags, but we’ve got time to get back to where we need to be.”

Northwest junior Emma Doss (25) digs the ball during the Lady Mohawks district semifinal game versus Wheelersburg. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_NW-dig.jpg Northwest junior Emma Doss (25) digs the ball during the Lady Mohawks district semifinal game versus Wheelersburg. Courtesy of Ruth Boll Wheelersburg sophomore Gracie Perkins (1) passes the ball during the Lady Pirates three-set win over Northwest in a Division III district semifinal. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_Gracie-Perkins-_-Burg.jpg Wheelersburg sophomore Gracie Perkins (1) passes the ball during the Lady Pirates three-set win over Northwest in a Division III district semifinal. Courtesy of Ruth Boll

‘Burg sweeps Northwest in district semis

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

