Ohio High School Football AP Poll

|DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (12)
|9-1
|151
|2. West Chester Lakota West (2)
|10-0
|132
|3. Cincinnati Moeller
|9-1
|127
|4. Springfield (2)
|8-1
|102
|5. Cincinnati Elder
|8-2
|80
|5. Gahanna Lincoln
|9-1
|80
|7. Medina
|9-1
|50
|8. Centerville
|8-2
|31
|9. Dublin Jerome
|8-2
|30
|10. Perrysburg
|9-1
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17
|DIVISION II
|1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8)
|10-0
|131
|2. Akron Hoban (3)
|9-1
|130
|3. Massillon Washington (1)
|8-1
|109
|4. Xenia (1)
|10-0
|76
|5. Toledo Central Catholic (2)
|9-1
|70
|6. Avon (1)
|9-1
|68
|7. Medina Highland
|10-0
|59
|8. Kings Mills Kings
|9-1
|42
|9. Hudson
|10-0
|40
|10. Painesville Riverside
|9-1
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15
|DIVISION III
|1. Hamilton Badin (12)
|10-0
|155
|2. Chardon (3)
|8-1
|135
|3. Canfield
|8-1
|104
|4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1)
|9-1
|69
|5. Mount Orab Western Brown
|9-1
|66
|6. Thornville Sheridan
|9-1
|55
|7. Youngstown Ursuline
|8-2
|54
|8. Youngstown Chaney
|9-1
|53
|9. Wapakoneta
|9-1
|40
|10. Jackson
|8-2
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13
|DIVISION IV
|1. Cleveland Glenville (12)
|9-0
|152
|2. Cincinnati Wyoming (2)
|10-0
|133
|3. Millersburg West Holmes (2)
|10-0
|128
|4. Sandusky Perkins
|9-1
|88
|5. Beloit West Branch
|9-1
|76
|6. Van Wert
|9-1
|72
|7. Steubenville
|8-2
|67
|8. Elyria Catholic
|8-2
|26
|9. Chillicothe Unioto
|9-1
|23
|10. St. Clairsville
|8-2
|21
|(tie) Cincinnati Taft
|8-2
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellville Clear Fork 18. St. Marys Memorial 18. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 14
|DIVISION V
|1. Ironton (9)
|10-0
|122
|2. Canfield S. Range (3)
|10-0
|120
|3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|10-0
|107
|4. Liberty Center (1)
|10-0
|103
|5. Coldwater (1)
|9-1
|86
|6. Sugarcreek Garaway
|10-0
|68
|7. Germantown Valley View
|9-1
|56
|8. Milton-Union
|10-0
|54
|9. Springfield Northeastern (1)
|10-0
|37
|10. Pemberville Eastwood
|10-0
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Bloomdale Elmwood 20. Richmond Edison 12
|DIVISION VI
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (14)
|10-0
|158
|2. Kirtland (2)
|10-0
|138
|3. Carey
|10-0
|121
|4. Ashland Crestview
|10-0
|93
|5. Mogadore
|9-0
|80
|6. Beverly Fort Frye
|9-1
|73
|7. Columbia Station Columbia
|10-0
|58
|8. Versailles
|7-3
|42
|9. New Madison Tri-Village
|9-1
|41
|10. Lafayette Allen East
|9-1
|30
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 13
|DIVISION VII
|1. Warren John F. Kennedy (8)
|8-1
|146
|2. McComb (3)
|9-1
|113
|3. Newark Catholic
|7-1
|108
|4. Antwerp (1)
|10-0
|103
|5. Lowellville (1)
|10-0
|87
|6. Ansonia (2)
|9-1
|79
|7. Waynesfield-Goshen
|10-0
|54
|(tie) New Bremen (1)
|7-3
|54
|9. Ft. Loramie
|8-2
|40
|10. Hannibal River
|9-1
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Arlington 18. Lima Central Catholic 15