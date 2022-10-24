Fighting Tigers win 131st meeting versus Trojans

PORTSMOUTH — Ironton’s aerial attack was on display from play number one in their annual rivalry game versus Portsmouth — when senior wide receiver Ty Perkins claimed a one-handed pass from quarterback Tayden Carpenter to set up first and goal for the Fighting Tigers.

Ironton won the 131st meeting between themselves and Portsmouth on Friday 42-7 to complete a 10-0 regular season and win the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference championship.

Carptenter threw for six touchdown passes in the win — two to Perkins, two to Landen Wilson, and one touchdown toss to Braden Schreck and Aiden Young.

The Fighting Tigers gained 300 total yards of offense in the win on 36 plays, while holding Portsmouth to 182 yards on 60 plays.

Ironton also forced three Portsmouth turnovers in the week ten road win while committing none.

Portsmouth senior Brenden Truett ran in the Trojans’ lone touchdown, scoring from 10 yards out on a handoff by quarterback Tyler Duncan to cut their deficit to 35-7 with 8:08 remaining.

Both teams found out their postseason journey over the weekend with the release of the OHSAA Division V, Region 19 playoff matchups.

Portsmouth earned the No. 9 seed in Region 19 and will travel to No. 8 seed Belmont Union Local for their opening round game on Friday, Oct. 28.

Ironton is the No. 1 seed in R19 and will host No. 16 seed Minford on the 28th.

BOX SCORE

Ironton 7 21 7 7 — 42

Portsmouth 0 0 0 7 — 7

Scoring Plays

I — Landen Wilson, 5-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams XP good); 7-0 I 10:23 1Q

I — Ty Perkins, 23-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams XP good); 14-0 I 11:52 2Q

I — Ty Perkins, 23-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams XP good); 21-0 I 1:30 2Q

I — Braden Schreck, 10-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams XP good); 28-0 I 14.1 2Q

I — Landen Wilson, 5-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams XP good); 35-0 I 4:24 3Q

P — Brenden Truett, 10-yard run (Zach Roth XP good); 35-7 I 8:08 4Q

I — Aiden Young, 50-yard pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams XP good); 42-7 I 6:09 4Q

Team Stats Ironton Portsmouth Plays 36 60 Yards (Pass-Rush) 300 (189-111) 182 (156-26) First Downs 11 16 Turnovers 0 3 Penalties 5 for 56 yards 7 for 55 yards Time of Possession 12:41 35:19

Individual Stats

Passing: Tayden Carpenter (I) 12/17 189 yards 6TD, Braden Schreck (I) 0/1; Tyler Duncan (P) 20/33 156 yards 2INT

Rushing: Jacquez Keyes (I) 9-40, Amari Felder (I) 1-4, Jesse Copas (I) 2-1, Bailey Thacker (I) 2-18, Tayden Carpenter (I) 2-35, Shaun Terry (I) 1-3, Landen Wilson (I) 1-10; Brenden Truett (P) 9-32 TD, Nolan Heiland (P) 1-10, Beau Hammond (P) 13-24, Reade Pendleton (P) 2-5, Tyler Duncan (P) 2-(-45)

Receiving: Ty Perkins (I) 5-98 2TD, Landen Wilson (I) 2-10 2TD, Aiden Young (I) 3-73 TD, Shaun Terry (I) 1-(-1), Braden Schreck (I) 1-10 TD; Reade Pendleton (P) 4-24, Chase Heiland (P) 5-55, Nolan Heiland (P) 6-36, Beau Hammond (P) 4-35, Jayden Duncan (P) 1-6

Ironton completes unbeaten regular season

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

