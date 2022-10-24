2022 District 14 volleyball honors

Division 1 & 2
First Team
Player of the Year: Morgan Blakeman, Circleville
Addyson Butts, Miami Trace
Christian Thompson, Fairfield Union
Sophie Coleman, Unioto
Kelli Stewart, Waverly
Cara Cooper, Circleville
Second Team
Gracey Ferguson, Miami Trace
Claire King, Logan Elm
Ella Cutright, Unioto
Lynsay Vanhoose, Logan Elm
Elizabeth Henson, Chillicothe
Gabby McConnell, Circleville
Honorable Mention
Olivia Beatty, Chillicothe
Izzy Smith, Waverly
Cora Akers, Hillsboro
Lily Barnes, McClain
Jade Stewar, Unioto
Avery Cox, Chillicothe
Coach of the Year: Danielle Perkins, Circleville
Division 3
First Team
Player of the Year: Isabella Claxon,South Webster
Sydney Foglesong, Adena
Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg
Lexi Scott, Zane Trace
Hannah Burns, Adena
Keetyn Hupp, North Adams
Second Team
Jozy Lougheed, Southeastern
Madie Mays, Wheelersburg
Gracey McCullough, Zane Trace
Emma Hinshaw, Huntington
Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West
Summer Bird, Peebles
Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West
Third Team
Addison Claxon, South Webster
Averi McFadden, Paint Valley
Kynedi Davis, Minford
Lauryn Blackburn, Westfall
Gracee Pfeifer, Southeastern
Honorable Mention
Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster
Natalie Adkins, South Webster
Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg
Kinley May, Zane Trace
Brooke Bossert, Adena
Katelynn Boerger, North Adams
Darby Mills, Peebles
Audrey Weakley, West Union
Kiera Kennard, Wheelersburg
Faith Jewett, Northwest
Ellie Stephens, Peebles
Addalyn Conway, Valley
Kennedy Bowling, Portsmouth
Caydence Carroll, Peebles
Sarah Clark, Eastern Brown
Lexie Morrow, Valley
Karleigh South, Northwest
Emily Mullins, Eastern Brown
Macy Corcoran, Southeastern
Karli Thornton, Westfall
Kaci Carroll, Huntington
Coach of the Year: Laura Smith, Adena
Division 4
First Team
Player of the Year: Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame
Kenzington Ferneau, Western
Mallory Boland, Notre Dame
Dylan O’Rourke, Glenwood
Brianne Hicks, Notre Dame
Lori Brown, Green
Second Team
Maggie Swayne, Clay
Megan Nickell, Eastern Beaver
Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame
Madison Entler, Notre Dame
Alex Smith, Green
Cadence Williams, Glenwood
Honorable Mention
Gracie Ashley, Notre Dame
Addy Brewster, Western
Katie Fife, Clay
Jadelyn Lawson, Glenwood
Laken Gullett, Eastern Beaver
Coach of the Year: Katie Dettwiller