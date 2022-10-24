Posted on by

2022 District 14 volleyball honors


Division 1 & 2

First Team

Player of the Year: Morgan Blakeman, Circleville

Addyson Butts, Miami Trace

Christian Thompson, Fairfield Union

Sophie Coleman, Unioto

Kelli Stewart, Waverly

Cara Cooper, Circleville

Second Team

Gracey Ferguson, Miami Trace

Claire King, Logan Elm

Ella Cutright, Unioto

Lynsay Vanhoose, Logan Elm

Elizabeth Henson, Chillicothe

Gabby McConnell, Circleville

Honorable Mention

Olivia Beatty, Chillicothe

Izzy Smith, Waverly

Cora Akers, Hillsboro

Lily Barnes, McClain

Jade Stewar, Unioto

Avery Cox, Chillicothe

Coach of the Year: Danielle Perkins, Circleville

Division 3

First Team

Player of the Year: Isabella Claxon,South Webster

Sydney Foglesong, Adena

Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg

Lexi Scott, Zane Trace

Hannah Burns, Adena

Keetyn Hupp, North Adams

Second Team

Jozy Lougheed, Southeastern

Madie Mays, Wheelersburg

Gracey McCullough, Zane Trace

Emma Hinshaw, Huntington

Maelynn Howell, Portsmouth West

Summer Bird, Peebles

Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West

Third Team

Addison Claxon, South Webster

Averi McFadden, Paint Valley

Kynedi Davis, Minford

Lauryn Blackburn, Westfall

Gracee Pfeifer, Southeastern

Honorable Mention

Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster

Natalie Adkins, South Webster

Lexie Rucker, Wheelersburg

Kinley May, Zane Trace

Brooke Bossert, Adena

Katelynn Boerger, North Adams

Darby Mills, Peebles

Audrey Weakley, West Union

Kiera Kennard, Wheelersburg

Faith Jewett, Northwest

Ellie Stephens, Peebles

Addalyn Conway, Valley

Kennedy Bowling, Portsmouth

Caydence Carroll, Peebles

Sarah Clark, Eastern Brown

Lexie Morrow, Valley

Karleigh South, Northwest

Emily Mullins, Eastern Brown

Macy Corcoran, Southeastern

Karli Thornton, Westfall

Kaci Carroll, Huntington

Coach of the Year: Laura Smith, Adena

Division 4

First Team

Player of the Year: Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame

Kenzington Ferneau, Western

Mallory Boland, Notre Dame

Dylan O’Rourke, Glenwood

Brianne Hicks, Notre Dame

Lori Brown, Green

Second Team

Maggie Swayne, Clay

Megan Nickell, Eastern Beaver

Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame

Madison Entler, Notre Dame

Alex Smith, Green

Cadence Williams, Glenwood

Honorable Mention

Gracie Ashley, Notre Dame

Addy Brewster, Western

Katie Fife, Clay

Jadelyn Lawson, Glenwood

Laken Gullett, Eastern Beaver

Coach of the Year: Katie Dettwiller