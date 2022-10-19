Posted on by

Postseason scoreboard — Oct. 18


Division III Volleyball

Sectional semifinals

Coal Grove 3, West Union 1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21)

Valley 3, South Point 2 (25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 20-25, 15-7)

Minford 3, Oak Hill 1 (set scores not available)

Ironton 3, Eastern Brown 1 (25-18, 28-30, 25-21, 25-21)

Piketon 3, Crooksville 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-22)

Lynchburg-Clay 3, Meigs 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-6)

Portsmouth 3, Federal Hocking 2 (25-9, 17-25, 16-25, 26-24, 15-10)

Rock Hill 3, Belpre 0 (25-13, 26-24, 25-18)

Division III Boys Soccer

Sectional semifinals

Fairfield 1, Chesapeake 0 (Fairfield wins 3-2 via PKs)

Lynchburg-Clay 9, Wellston 0

Peebles 8, Portsmouth 2

Valley 1, Union Local 0

Westfall 2, Eastern Brown 1

Ironton St. Joseph 12, Shenandoah 0

Fairland 3, West 0

Belpre 6, New Boston 3

South Webster 9, Piketon 0

Caldwell 5, Clay 2

North Adams 9, Monroe Central 0

Rock Hill 6, West Union 1

South Point via forfeit over Western

