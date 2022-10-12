Posted on by

10 from Scioto compete at district tennis


2 Burg doubles, 2 Minford doubles, 2 ND singles to play

Minford junior Kailey Shaffer (left) and junior Addi Lute (right)

Minford junior Kailey Shaffer (left) and junior Addi Lute (right)


Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Notre Dame junior Savannah Holtgrewe


Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Wheelersburg senior Emma Brinkman (back) and junior Aby Jones (right)


Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Minford senior Addy Akers (left) and junior Miranda Johnson (right)


Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Notre Dame senior Kat Nelson


Paul Boggs | Daily Times

Wheelersburg seniors Maria Nolan (back) and Emily Janney (front)


Paul Boggs | Daily Times

2022 Division II Southeast District

Girls Tennis Singles Sectional Placers

1. Meredith Riley, junior, South Point

2. Blossom Smith, junior, Waverly

3. Kat Nelson, senior, Notre Dame

4. Katie Lovejoy, junior, Marietta

5. Caitlyn Pennington, senior, Unioto

6. Vlada Kiryukhin, sophomore, Athens

7. Savannah Holtgrewe, junior, Notre Dame

8. Lindsey Riddle, senior, Vinton County

2022 Division II Southeast District

Girls Tennis Doubles Sectional Placers

1. Reagan Estes (junior) and Olivia Emery (junior), Marietta

2. Maria Nolan (senior) and Emily Janney (senior), Wheelersburg

3. Miranda Johnson (junior) and Addy Akers (senior), Minford

4. Lana Smith (senior) and Makayla Davis (senior), Logan Elm

5. Hope Akers (senior) and Casie Gaskins (senior), Logan Elm

6. Emma Brinkman (senior) and Aby Jones (junior), Wheelersburg

7. Natalie Malone (senior) and Skylar Hatfield (senior), Jackson

8. Kailey Shaffer (junior) and Addi Lute (junior), Minford

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

