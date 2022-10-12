10 from Scioto compete at district tennis

* * *
2022 Division II Southeast District
Girls Tennis Singles Sectional Placers
1. Meredith Riley, junior, South Point
2. Blossom Smith, junior, Waverly
3. Kat Nelson, senior, Notre Dame
4. Katie Lovejoy, junior, Marietta
5. Caitlyn Pennington, senior, Unioto
6. Vlada Kiryukhin, sophomore, Athens
7. Savannah Holtgrewe, junior, Notre Dame
8. Lindsey Riddle, senior, Vinton County
2022 Division II Southeast District
Girls Tennis Doubles Sectional Placers
1. Reagan Estes (junior) and Olivia Emery (junior), Marietta
2. Maria Nolan (senior) and Emily Janney (senior), Wheelersburg
3. Miranda Johnson (junior) and Addy Akers (senior), Minford
4. Lana Smith (senior) and Makayla Davis (senior), Logan Elm
5. Hope Akers (senior) and Casie Gaskins (senior), Logan Elm
6. Emma Brinkman (senior) and Aby Jones (junior), Wheelersburg
7. Natalie Malone (senior) and Skylar Hatfield (senior), Jackson
8. Kailey Shaffer (junior) and Addi Lute (junior), Minford
