Phillips, Gill compete in state golf tourneys

SCIOTO COUNTY — For this weekend’s Ohio High School Athletic Association state boys golf tournament, how does a twosome from Scioto County sound?

That’s because not one but two Scioto County, and Southern Ohio Conference, competitors are among the fields for this season’s state tournaments —which will be held on Friday and Saturday, inside and outside, Ohio’s capital city of Columbus.

Valley sophomore Cameron Phillips plays in his second state tournament —the Division III event at NorthStar Golf Course in Sunbury.

Wheelersburg junior Brady Gill goes at it in his first state showcase —the Division II tourney at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

Speaking of the Scarlet Course, that is where Phillips —as a freshman —tied for third in last season’s state meet in Division III, firing a two-day total of 10-over-par, or otherwise a total score of 152.

The two-time Division III sectional champion at the Chillicothe Jaycees Golf Course, and two-time Southeast District champion at Elks Country Club, now plays a fourth course covering his two-year OHSAA tournament career.

That will be the NorthStar layout, as this season’s Division II tournament takes place at Ohio State University.

A year ago, Phillips tied fellow Southeast District golfer Daulton McDonald of Manchester for third, as his top-five finish gained him all-Ohio honors.

He was the only freshman to place in the Division III top-10, finishing nine strokes off the individual state champion — Worthington Christian senior Sam Evans (1-over, 143).

He was also one of only nine golfers from that field in which BOTH of his weekend rounds were below the mark of 80.

Now, his realistic goal —of course — is the individual state championship, as he tees off on Friday morning at 10:40 a.m.

The individuals play in threesomes, as Phillips —from the Southeast of course —is paired with Independence’s Mark Pillar and Delaware Christian School’s Gabe Scherer.

Pillar is the top individual from the Northeast District, while Scherer is the top qualifier from the Central.

Based on Friday’s rounds, the players are regrouped for Saturday’s second day of play.

As for Gill, he punched his ticket to the state via one of two individual qualifying spots for those not a member of two qualifying teams —and outlasted two others in a playoff at the Southeast District meet at Crown Hill, which actually stretched to a nerve-wracking fourth hole.

But Gill, who shot an 82 for the regulation 18 holes, gained that final of two berths —thanks to a clutch birdie to capture the playoff.

He edged out Piketon senior Owen Armstrong and Warren junior John Wharton, while Warren senior Ed Kehl claimed the match medalist —and the first state qualifying spot with a two-over-par 74.

By qualifying for his first state tournament, and with another opportunity again next season, Gill joined two recent qualifiers from Wheelersburg —Mitchell McFarland in 2015 and Trevin Mault in 2020.

Both were seniors, as Mault played his state tournament two days also at the Scarlet Course.

Gill is also the second member of his immediate family to earn a trip to an OHSAA state tournament —as his older sister Maddie was a four-time state tennis qualifier.

Maddie Gill qualified as a singles player in her senior season two years back, following three consecutive campaigns with doubles partner Kaitlyn Sommer.

Like Phillips on Friday, Gill goes off at 10:40 a.m. — but his threesome tees off on the 10th hole.

His playing partners are also individual district runners-up — Aiden Cannone of Cuyahoga Falls CVCA of the Northeast and Will Fraker of Napoleon of the Northwest.

For complete coverage of the OHSAA state boys golf championships, please visit www.ohsaa.org.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/10/web1_OHSAA-2.jpg

2 golfers rep Scioto County, SOC

By Paul Boggs [email protected]

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @paulboggssports © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

