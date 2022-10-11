Ohio High School Football AP Poll

DIVISION I 1. Cincinnati Moeller (16) 8-0 177 2. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 7-1 153 3. West Chester Lakota West (1) 8-0 151 4. Springfield (1) 6-1 104 5. Dublin Jerome 7-1 75 6. Cincinnati Elder 6-2 64 7. Cincinnati Princeton 7-2 60 (tie) Cleveland Heights 8-0 60 9. Gahanna Lincoln 7-1 53 10. Medina 7-1 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perrysburg 38. Centerville 37

DIVISION II 1. Akron Hoban (12) 8-0 173 2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 8-0 146 3. Massillon Washington 7-1 136 4. Xenia (1) 8-0 92 5. Avon 7-1 91 6. Hudson 8-0 81 7. Medina Highland 8-0 68 8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 7-1 62 9. Kings Mills Kings 7-1 46 10. Painesville Riverside 7-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch 30. 12, Westerville South 26. 13, Trenton Edgewood 18. 14, Uniontown Lake 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12

DIVISION III 1. Hamilton Badin (15) 8-0 176 2. Chardon (3) 7-1 160 3. Canfield 6-1 122 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 7-1 93 5. Mount Orab Western Brown 7-1 81 6. Tiffin Columbian 7-1 72 7. Youngstown Ursuline 6-2 63 8. Youngstown Chaney 7-1 56 9. Bellbrook (1) 7-1 55 10. Dresden Tri-Valley 7-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 31. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20

DIVISION IV 1. Cleveland Glenville (13) 8-0 181 2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4) 8-0 159 3. Millersburg West Holmes (2) 8-0 140 4. Steubenville 7-1 114 5. Van Wert 7-1 84 6. Sandusky Perkins 7-1 73 7. Beloit West Branch 7-1 72 8. Columbus East 7-0 54 9. Elyria Catholic 7-1 37 10. Chillicothe Unioto 7-1 26 (tie) Gallipolis Gallia Academy 7-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 25. St. Marys Memorial 15

DIVISION V 1. Coldwater (8) 8-0 165 2. Ironton (5) 8-0 151 3. Liberty Center 8-0 127 4. Canfield S. Range (5) 8-0 124 5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8-0 113 6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 83 7. Pemberville Eastwood 8-0 49 8. Milton-Union 8-0 45 9. Springfield Northeastern 8-0 37 (tie) Chillicothe Zane Trace 8-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15. Perry 14

DIVISION VI 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 8-0 188 2. Kirtland (2) 8-0 167 3. Carey 8-0 136 4. Mogadore 7-0 116 5. Ashland Crestview 8-0 100 6. Beverly Fort Frye 7-1 86 7. Versailles 6-2 72 8. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 54 9. Lafayette Allen East 7-1 32 10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 25 (tie) New Madison Tri-Village 7-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 16

DIVISION VII 1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9) 6-1 173 2. Antwerp (3) 8-0 138 3. Newark Catholic 5-1 126 4. McComb (2) 7-1 117 5. New Bremen (3) 6-2 100 6. Ansonia (2) 7-1 88 7. Lowellville 8-0 77 8. Waynesfield-Goshen 8-0 51 9. Hannibal River 7-1 21 10. Ft. Loramie 6-2 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Caldwell 18. Lima Central Catholic 18. Minster 17. Norwalk St. Paul 15. Arlington 15. Salineville Southern 13