Ohio High School Football AP Poll

|DIVISION I
|1. Cincinnati Moeller (16)
|8-0
|177
|2. Lakewood St. Edward (1)
|7-1
|153
|3. West Chester Lakota West (1)
|8-0
|151
|4. Springfield (1)
|6-1
|104
|5. Dublin Jerome
|7-1
|75
|6. Cincinnati Elder
|6-2
|64
|7. Cincinnati Princeton
|7-2
|60
|(tie) Cleveland Heights
|8-0
|60
|9. Gahanna Lincoln
|7-1
|53
|10. Medina
|7-1
|48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Perrysburg 38. Centerville 37
|DIVISION II
|1. Akron Hoban (12)
|8-0
|173
|2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5)
|8-0
|146
|3. Massillon Washington
|7-1
|136
|4. Xenia (1)
|8-0
|92
|5. Avon
|7-1
|91
|6. Hudson
|8-0
|81
|7. Medina Highland
|8-0
|68
|8. Toledo Central Catholic (1)
|7-1
|62
|9. Kings Mills Kings
|7-1
|46
|10. Painesville Riverside
|7-1
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch 30. 12, Westerville South 26. 13, Trenton Edgewood 18. 14, Uniontown Lake 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12
|DIVISION III
|1. Hamilton Badin (15)
|8-0
|176
|2. Chardon (3)
|7-1
|160
|3. Canfield
|6-1
|122
|4. Tipp City Tippecanoe
|7-1
|93
|5. Mount Orab Western Brown
|7-1
|81
|6. Tiffin Columbian
|7-1
|72
|7. Youngstown Ursuline
|6-2
|63
|8. Youngstown Chaney
|7-1
|56
|9. Bellbrook (1)
|7-1
|55
|10. Dresden Tri-Valley
|7-1
|53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 31. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20
|DIVISION IV
|1. Cleveland Glenville (13)
|8-0
|181
|2. Cincinnati Wyoming (4)
|8-0
|159
|3. Millersburg West Holmes (2)
|8-0
|140
|4. Steubenville
|7-1
|114
|5. Van Wert
|7-1
|84
|6. Sandusky Perkins
|7-1
|73
|7. Beloit West Branch
|7-1
|72
|8. Columbus East
|7-0
|54
|9. Elyria Catholic
|7-1
|37
|10. Chillicothe Unioto
|7-1
|26
|(tie) Gallipolis Gallia Academy
|7-1
|26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middletown Bishop Fenwick 25. St. Marys Memorial 15
|DIVISION V
|1. Coldwater (8)
|8-0
|165
|2. Ironton (5)
|8-0
|151
|3. Liberty Center
|8-0
|127
|4. Canfield S. Range (5)
|8-0
|124
|5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|8-0
|113
|6. Sugarcreek Garaway
|8-0
|83
|7. Pemberville Eastwood
|8-0
|49
|8. Milton-Union
|8-0
|45
|9. Springfield Northeastern
|8-0
|37
|(tie) Chillicothe Zane Trace
|8-0
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Cincinnati Madeira 20. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15. Perry 14
|DIVISION VI
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (17)
|8-0
|188
|2. Kirtland (2)
|8-0
|167
|3. Carey
|8-0
|136
|4. Mogadore
|7-0
|116
|5. Ashland Crestview
|8-0
|100
|6. Beverly Fort Frye
|7-1
|86
|7. Versailles
|6-2
|72
|8. Columbia Station Columbia
|8-0
|54
|9. Lafayette Allen East
|7-1
|32
|10. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights
|7-1
|25
|(tie) New Madison Tri-Village
|7-1
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngstown Christian 16
|DIVISION VII
|1. Warren John F. Kennedy (9)
|6-1
|173
|2. Antwerp (3)
|8-0
|138
|3. Newark Catholic
|5-1
|126
|4. McComb (2)
|7-1
|117
|5. New Bremen (3)
|6-2
|100
|6. Ansonia (2)
|7-1
|88
|7. Lowellville
|8-0
|77
|8. Waynesfield-Goshen
|8-0
|51
|9. Hannibal River
|7-1
|21
|10. Ft. Loramie
|6-2
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Caldwell 18. Lima Central Catholic 18. Minster 17. Norwalk St. Paul 15. Arlington 15. Salineville Southern 13