Basketball recaps — Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

Valley 71, Oak Hill 50

LUCASVILLE — Wednesday was a warmer day indeed, and at night the Valley Indians heated up right fast.

That’s because, spearheaded by a 28-point opening quarter which featured six of the Indians’ nine made threes, host Valley ended up rolling the Oak Hill Oaks on The Reservation — capturing a 71-50 victory in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchup.

Valley held a 28-19 opening-quarter cushion, then extended its advantages to 41-28 at halftime and 59-40 following three frames.

As part of the Indians’ 18-point third period, George Arnett, Jace Copley and Tucker Merritt made a three-pointer apiece.

Arnett and Bryce Stuart swished a pair in the first, as Copley and Colt Buckle bagged one each in that quarter.

Valley held a 27-18 advantage in total field goals —as Arnett with a team-high 19, Buckle with 16, Stuart with 14 and Copley with 11 all amounted double figures.

Merritt with five points including a fourth-quarter two, Levi Stewart with four, and Chris Queen with a fourth-quarter field goal rounded out the Indians’ scoring.

The Indians also converted eight of their 10 free-throw attempts.

Valley raised its record to 17-3, and to 12-3 in the SOC II — with its regular-season finale at conference co-champion Waverly set for Friday night.

The Oaks, which fell to 7-14 and to 3-12 inside the division, got a team-high 17 points from Kade Kinzell —on three threes, three twos and 2-of-3 free throws.

Oak Hill hosts South Webster for Friday night’s SOC II and regular-season finale.

Northwest 63, Eastern 43

McDERMOTT — Indeed, Act I of II of Eastern and Northwest went the host Mohawks’ way Wednesday night.

In fact, bolstered by a 28-point eruption in the second quarter that spearheaded a 41-23 halftime advantage, Northwest won 63-43 over Eastern — in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup matchup.

The Mohawks held leads also of 13-8 at the first stop, and 48-29 following the third —in between that 28-7 tripling up of Eastern in the second stanza.

The Mohawks hit all five of their three-point goals in the first half —two by Connor Lintz in the first quarter, followed by Tanner’s Bolin pair and Jay Jenkins’ single sinking in the second.

That trio combined for 49 of Northwest’s 63 points — with Bolin pouring in 19 and Jenkins and Lintz landing 15 apiece.

Each made four two-point goals, and combined for a perfect 10-of-10 on foul shots.

Bolin bagged 5-of-5, Jenkins 4-of-4, and Lintz for an old-fashioned three-point play in the fourth.

Brayden Campbell cashed in for six points on three deuces, while Austin Newman (first quarter), Evan Amburgey (second), Kory Butler (second) and Zane Fry (fourth) finished with a bucket apiece.

Northwest raised its record to 7-11, and to 4-10 in the SOC II.

Lance Barnett and Jace White led the Eagles with eight points apiece, as Isaac Richardson and Neil Leist each scored six.

The loss left the Eagles at 4-15, and at 2-11 in the league.

The two teams will rematch on Friday night at Eastern.

Chesapeake 57, South Webster 52

CHESAPEAKE — The South Webster Jeeps just couldn’t keep up with the Chesapeake Panthers’ parade of fourth-quarter free throws.

That’s because, with the host Panthers posting 17 attempts — including a perfect 10-of-10 in the decisive fourth quarter —Chesapeake pulled out a close 57-52 non-league win in an added game on Wednesday night.

Both teams are now 12-7.

The Jeeps held leads of 21-20 at halftime and 41-37 following three stops, but Chesapeake chalked up 20 fourth-period points —including half of those on charity tosses.

For the game, the Panthers poured in 15 free throws —on 17 total trips.

Conversely, South Webster was 7-of-9 at the stripe —and only made one three compared to Chesapeake’s four.

The standout freshman Eli Roberts recorded a Jeep-high 21 points, on 10 baskets including an old-fashioned fourth-quarter three-point play.

Cam Carpenter chipped in nine points including the Jeeps’ lone trifecta —while Will Collins followed Roberts with 12 points, on five twos and 2-of-2 foul shots.

Connor Bender bagged seven points, Zander Rawlins registered one hoop, and Trae Zimmerman split a pair of freebies.

Chesapeake’s Dannie Maynard made seven baskets, including three threes, and 5-of-6 free throws for a game-high 22 points —as Levi Blankenship bucketed the other triple and 4-of-5 tosses towards 13.

Ben Bragg’s dozen counters included three field goals, and a perfect 6-of-6 at the line.

South Webster will travel to Oak Hill for Friday night’s and to Eastern for Saturday night’s SOC II and regular-season finales.

Girls Basketball

Northwest 38, Eastern 36

McDERMOTT — Sometimes, it is all about how you start.

That held true for the host Northwest Lady Mohawks on Wednesday, which outscored Eastern 26-18 in the opening quarters of each half —en route to a narrow 38-36 Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup victory.

Northwest won the opening period 10-7, held a 15-14 halftime advantage, maintained a 31-26 third-quarter cushion, and hung on for a Senior Night win for four Lady Mohawks seniors.

It was the final home game for Northwest’s Kloe Montgomery, Reagan Lewis, Ava Jenkins and Audrey Knittel.

That foursome combined for all but eight of its points, as 5-11 junior Faith Jewett joined the scoring party — with four first first-quarter field goals.

Knittel led the way with 13 points on six baskets and 1-of-3 free throws — while Lewis with seven, Jenkins with six and Montgomery with four made up for the other senior scoring bunch.

Knittel netted 10 points in the second half, while Lewis split a pair of fourth-quarter freebies.

The Lady Mohawks survived a 2-of-8 foul-shooting performance, along with not making any three-point goals.

For the Lady Eagles, sisters Abby and Addison Cochenour combined for three-fourths of their 36 points.

Abby Cochenour canned a first-half three-ball, then scored 15 second-half points —pouring in a game-high 18.

She finished with two twos, two threes and a perfect 8-of-8 free throws.

Addison Cochenour notched nine points prior to the fourth frame —on three deuces and 3-of-3 foul shots.

The Lady Eagles ended their regular season at 4-18, and a winless 0-16 in the SOC II.

Northwest wrapped up its regular season at 9-13 —and at 3-13 in the league, including a season sweep of Eastern.

The Lady Mohawks will travel to Nelsonville-York on Saturday for a Division III sectional semifinal tilt.

Tip time has been moved back to 4 p.m.

Notre Dame 51, New Boston 10

PORTSMOUTH — The number 10 was the order of the day for the host Notre Dame Lady Titans on Wednesday.

That’s because the Lady Titans, 10 days removed from their last game which was their 100th consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division I win, caged the New Boston Lady Tigers to 10 total points —part of a 51-10 league makeup outcome.

The defensive-minded Lady Titans took advantage of the eight-member Lady Tigers, which were playing their third game in as many days — and following back-to-back home victories over Clay and Green.

Notre Dame’s defense forced New Boston into an icy 12-percent shooting (3-of-25), including only 1-of-11 from three-point territory.

Although the Lady Titans shot the same from deep, they sizzled from inside the arc —making 17 steals off 28 Tiger turnovers, and shooting 19-of-32 for 59-percent.

Notre Dame pitched a third-quarter shutout, and outscored the Lady Tigers 21-2 and 13-4 in the opening two stanzas.

Gracie Ashley amassed a strong-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, scoring all nine of her baskets and 4-of-6 freebies prior to not playing in the immaterial fourth quarter.

Katie Strickland — also through three periods — scored 10 points on five buckets, and had five rebounds.

Annie Dettwiller with seven, Annabelle Ball with five, Ella Kirby with a third-quarter three, Savannah Holtgrewe with a second-quarter field goal, and Bree Hicks with two fourth-quarter free throws rounded out the Notre Dame scoring.

The Lady Titans took their undefeated SOC I record to 11-0, part of 15-3.

New Boston’s scoring consisted of sole senior Kenzie Whitley’s field goals in cantos one, two and four —with a three-point goal in the second.

Cadence Williams was 3-of-4 at the line, including a pair in the fourth.

The Lady Tigers fell to 7-13, and to 6-7 in the SOC I.

Notre Dame hosted East on Thursday for a rare league doubleheader —as two Titan triumphs would clinch another outright SOC I championship.

New Boston traveled to Green on Thursday for that second SOC I meeting in three days —as the Lady Tigers play host to East on Saturday for a Division IV sectional semifinal match.

Tip time is set for 1 p.m.

Green 60, East 25

SCIOTOVILLE — This time, the Green Lady Bobcats pushed the speed limit from 45 to 60, while East didn’t get over —for the second time in three days —25.

That’s because visiting Green, after a 45-25 victory over the same Lady Tartans on Monday, made it a Southern Ohio Conference Division I season sweep on Wednesday — with a 60-25 triumph at East.

The Lady Bobcats stymied the Lady Tartans to single digits in each of the four periods —and led 24-8, 36-16 and and 54-22 at the first three stops.

Green senior scoring machine Kasey Kimbler amassed a game-high 33 points — pouring in six deuces, splashing five treys, and meshing 6-of-6 charity tosses.

Anna Knapp netted 10 points —on four field goals and 2-of-2 freebies —all through the first three salvos.

The same held true for Kaylee Christian’s eight points —as Natalie Butler with two second-stanza buckets, Emily Brady with a field goal and a free throw, and Isabella Conley with a fourth-quarter basket rounded out the Lady Bobcats’ scoring.

Green, which played host to New Boston on Thursday for that second SOC I makeup meeting in three days, raised its record to 7-10 —and to 6-7 in the division.

East, which travels to New Boston on Saturday for a Division IV sectional semifinal tilt, fell to 3-14 —and 0-11 in the league.

Against Green, Felicia Smith scored 19 points for the Lady Tartans —on eight field goals and 3-of-4 foul shots.

Elle Enz added six points —on two first-quarter baskets and another in the third frame.

Symmes Valley 54, Clay 34

WILLOW WOOD — The young Clay Lady Panthers, playing better for February, completed their regular season on Wednesday —with a 54-34 loss at Southern Ohio Conference Division I runner-up Symmes Valley.

Although the host Lady Vikings outscored Clay by at least three points in every quarter, Symmes Valley’s greatest separation came in the form of a 12-4 outscoring of the Lady Panthers in the second.

The other canto totals were 15-11, 14-11 and finally 13-8.

Morgan McCoy, on five field goals and 5-of-8 free throws, paced the Lady Panthers with 15 points.

Sarah Cassidy chipped in 10 points on two deuces and two treys, while sole senior Kyleigh Oliver added seven points on a triple and 4-of-8 foul shots.

Amadea Everman added one field goal, as McCoy completed another double-double with 10 rebounds — while blocking six shots.

Desiree Simpson, on nine field goals and 3-of-6 foul shots, scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Lady Vikings.

Kylee Thompson tallied all three of the hosts’ three-point makes, part of a dozen total markers.

Symmes Valley completed its regular season at 14-8 —and at 12-2 in the SOC I.

Clay, which travels to Southern on Saturday for a Division IV sectional semifinal bout, wraps up its regular campaign at 2-18 —and at 2-12 with wins over East in the league.

Tip time is set for 1 p.m.

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved