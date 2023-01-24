Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 23


Girls Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 23

Southern Ohio Conference Division II

South Webster 58, Northwest 25

West 58, Valley 30

Wheelersburg 61, Oak Hill 10

Waverly 61, Eastern 15

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

New Boston 50, Ironton St. Joseph 24

Symmes Valley 48, Clay 18

Peebles 55, Green 20 (non-league)

Ohio Valley Conference

Rock Hill 50, Portsmouth 47

South Point 26, Ironton 25

Chesapeake 56, Coal Grove 38

Fairland 81, Gallia Academy 26

Boys Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 23

East 75, Rose Hill Christian (Ky.) 43

