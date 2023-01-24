Ohio High School Boys Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season, with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 13-0 166 1 2. Centerville (5) 14-2 147 2 3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13-1 127 4 4. Akr. SVSM 12-4 121 3 5. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 14-2 75 7 6. Cin. Elder 13-2 71 6 7. Fairfield 13-3 58 5 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty 14-2 52 9 9. Pickerington Cent. 12-5 44 8 10. Garfield Hts. 12-3 39 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stow-Munroe Falls 38. Macedonia Nordonia 18. Avon Lake 16. Lewis Center Olentangy 14. Huber Hts. Wayne 13. Cin. Moeller 13

DIVISION II 1. Cols. Bishop Ready (10) 14-0 162 2 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (7) 15-2 147 1 3. Cin. Taft 14-2 124 5 3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 12-1 124 4 5. Tol. Cent. Cath. 11-3 100 3 6. Defiance 14-1 87 6 7. Sandusky 13-1 79 7 8. Zanesville Maysville (1) 15-0 51 NR 9. Parma Hts. Holy Name 14-0 46 8 10. Cin. Woodward 12-2 26 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Youngs. Ursuline 21. Tipp City Tippecanoe 18

DIVISION III 1. Casstown Miami E. (7) 15-1 151 1 2. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 11-4 143 T2 3. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 12-2 116 T2 4. Minford 14-1 96 6 5. Ottawa-Glandorf 11-3 93 4 6. Martins Ferry 14-0 90 7 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2) 15-0 81 8 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 15-2 53 5 9. Cols. Africentric 13-4 37 T10 10. Sugarcreek Garaway 13-1 33 T10

Others receiving 12 or more points: 10, Worthington Christian 33. 12, Malvern 31. 13, Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. 14, S. Point 12

DIVISION IV 1. Richmond Hts. (16) 16-0 185 1 2. Jackson Center (2) 14-1 148 3 3. Leesburg Fairfield 14-0 140 2 4. Russia 15-1 130 4 5. Convoy Crestview 13-1 119 5 6. Hamler Patrick Henry 13-2 64 6 7. Caldwell 15-1 48 9 8. Maria Stein Marion Local 10-3 34 8 9. Lowellville 13-1 32 NR 10. Mogadore 12-2 27 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy Christian 24. Cornerstone Christian 21. Ft. Loramie 18. Stewart Federal Hocking 16. Cincinnati Christian (1) 13