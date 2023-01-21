Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 21


Girls Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 21

West 48, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 40 (at Eastern Brown Winter Hoops Showcase)

Wheelersburg 55, Goshen 48 (at Eastern Brown Winter Hoops Showcase)

Fayetteville-Perry 43, Minford 26 (at Eastern Brown Winter Hoops Showcase)

Fairland 56, Cincinnati Country Day 37 (at Eastern Brown Winter Hoops Showcase)

Lynchburg-Clay 74, South Webster 54

Eastern 53, Clay 24

Waverly 67, Fairfield Union 52

Meigs Eastern 71, Symmes Valley 62

Rock Hill 54, Leesburg Fairfield 52

Chesapeake 52, Tolsia (W. Va.) 39

Coal Grove 47, Alexander 24

Ironton St. Joseph at Federal Hocking, canceled

Boys Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 21

Minford 70, Jackson 36

Valley 89, Paint Valley 63

Northwest 69, West Union 41

West 61, Symmes Valley 49

Green 61, New Hope Christian 57

South Gallia 52, East 42

Rock Hill 63, New Boston 46

Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 48

Vinton County 55, Oak Hill 47 (at Hoosier Gym)

Fairland 74, Eastern Brown 34