Girls Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 21
West 48, Cincinnati Mercy McAuley 40 (at Eastern Brown Winter Hoops Showcase)
Wheelersburg 55, Goshen 48 (at Eastern Brown Winter Hoops Showcase)
Fayetteville-Perry 43, Minford 26 (at Eastern Brown Winter Hoops Showcase)
Fairland 56, Cincinnati Country Day 37 (at Eastern Brown Winter Hoops Showcase)
Lynchburg-Clay 74, South Webster 54
Eastern 53, Clay 24
Waverly 67, Fairfield Union 52
Meigs Eastern 71, Symmes Valley 62
Rock Hill 54, Leesburg Fairfield 52
Chesapeake 52, Tolsia (W. Va.) 39
Coal Grove 47, Alexander 24
Ironton St. Joseph at Federal Hocking, canceled
Boys Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 21
Minford 70, Jackson 36
Valley 89, Paint Valley 63
Northwest 69, West Union 41
West 61, Symmes Valley 49
Green 61, New Hope Christian 57
South Gallia 52, East 42
Rock Hill 63, New Boston 46
Ironton 55, Wheelersburg 48
Vinton County 55, Oak Hill 47 (at Hoosier Gym)
Fairland 74, Eastern Brown 34