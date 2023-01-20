Valley’s Arnett scores 1,000th point

Valley senior George Arnett scored his 1,000th career point during the Indians’ Tuesday, Jan. 11 Southern Ohio Conference Division II road game at West. Arnett was a member of the 2021-22 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Division IV Special Mention team in addition to helping the Indians win a D-IV district championship.

Valley senior George Arnett scored his 1,000th career point during the Indians’ Tuesday, Jan. 11 Southern Ohio Conference Division II road game at West. Arnett was a member of the 2021-22 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Division IV Special Mention team in addition to helping the Indians win a D-IV district championship.