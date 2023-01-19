Griesel scores 15, Nebraska extends OSU skid

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sam Griesel scored 15 points — including a pair of free throws in closing seconds — and grabbed seven rebounds on Wednesday night to help Nebraska beat Ohio State 63-60 and extend the Buckeyes’ losing streak to five games.

Keisei Tominaga added 11 points for Nebraska (10-9, 3-5 Big Ten).

Derrick Walker, Nebraska’s leading scorer (14.1 points per game) and rebounder (7.7), fouled out when he was called for a charge with 2:09 left.

He finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Cornhuskers improved to 6-20 all-time against Ohio State (10-8, 2-5).

Brice Sensabaugh scored back-to-back buckets to give Ohio State a two-point lead with 8:55 to play, but the Buckeyes went without a field goal for the next six-and-a-half minutes.

Denim Dawson answered with a layup and Jamarques Lawrence followed with a 3-pointer to make it 52-49 a minute later, and the Cornhuskers led the rest of the way.

Sean McNeil missed a clean look at a potential tying 3-point shot from the left wing as time expired.

Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

McNeil scored 13 points and Zed Key added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was called for a technical foul with 12:33 to play.

He appeared upset after a no-call on what he thought was a Buckeyes foul, and then exploded when Wilhelm Breidenbach was called for an moving screen moments later.

McNeil, who went into the game 18-for-18 from the free-throw line this season for Ohio State, missed both technical free throws.

Nebraska has played the nation’s toughest schedule according to the NCAA’s NET rankings — and 10 of its 19 games this season have been against Quad 1 opponents.

UP NEXT

Ohio State returns home to play Iowa on Saturday