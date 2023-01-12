Shipley, Smith inducted into PHS Trojan Hall of Fame

PORTSMOUTH — Prior to the Portsmouth Trojans boys varsity basketball game versus Wheelersburg on Friday, Dec. 30, the Portsmouth High School Trojan Hall Of Fame inducted two new members: Class of 2018 Lynsey Shipley and Class of 1971 Coach Tom Smith.

Shipley was a four-time qualifier at the OHSAA State Track and Field Meet in high school, winning the Division III 400m run during her junior season (2017). She was the state runner-up the following year (2018), in addition to competing in the 100m, 200m, and long jump events during her high school career.

Shipley was also the indoor state runner-up in the 200m run in 2014. She holds the PHS school records for the 100, 200, 400, and long jump.

After graduating from Portsmouth, Shipley continued her track and field career at Northern Kentucky University where she graduated in May 2022 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing degree.

Shipley was named all-Horizon League and all-Academic each of her four years at Northern Kentucky. She also holds the school records at NKU for the 100m, 200m, and 400m.

During her time at NKU, Shipley was the Horizon League champion in the 400m, 200m, and 4x400m relay.

Coach Tom Smith was an assistant coach with the PHS boys basketball program under coach Dick Hopkins from 1976-1981. Smith was a member of the coaching staff that helped win the 1979 State Championship.

Following Coach Hopkins’ retirement, Smith became the head coach.

During Smith’s six seasons at the helm, the Trojans boys basketball program built a 108-35 record with three district championships.

Smith was named the Class AA Southeast District Coach of the Year following the 1983-84 season.

In addition to his time on the sidelines, Smith has served as a math teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, and principal within the Portsmouth City School District. Smith has also served as a member of the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Joint Vocational School District Boards of Education.