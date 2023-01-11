Lady Titans impress at Tri-State Throwdown

PROCTORVILLE — If you want proof that the Notre Dame Lady Titans are playing as well as any team in the Southeast District — and possibly in Ohio’s Division IV — look no further than Saturday’s 54-22 win over Rock Hill at the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown.

In their 32-point win over the Redwomen which improved their record to a perfect 13-0, the Lady Titans shot 19-of-42 from the field (7-of-14 from three) while holding Rock Hill to 7-of-41 from the field.

Notre Dame also forced 16 Rock Hill turnovers in what coach J.D. McKenize essentially called a stellar performance on the defensive from his group.

“Probably one of the best defensive efforts I’ve seen from our group against a really good team in a long time. Lot of focus, we executed offensively early and shots were going in,” McKenzie said. “We were able to set up our defense, knew what we wanted to do — limit (Hadyn) Bailey and (Hazley) Matthews. Thought for the most part we did that. Kam (Bradford) did a heck of a job on Bailey, Annie did a great job on Matthews.”

The Lady Titans started fast and didn’t much slow down. After the first quarter, ND led 25-10 and never relinqueshed their double-digit lead.

Senior Annie Dettwiller was named ND’s Player of the Game, leading the Lady Titans with a game-high 15 points on five-of-seven shooting and a perfect five-of-five mark at the foul line.

Junior guard Ella Kirby scored 14 points, sinking four-of-eight three pointers in the win.

Junior Gracie Ashley grabbed 12 of the Lady Titans’ 26 rebounds — five offensive and seven defensive — while adding 11 points.

“Starts off the game and hits a three — she’s one of our better shooters. She’s a great rebounder, has a knack for it,” McKenzie said, of Ashley. “Not the biggest girl in the gym or the highest jumper, but she knows when to go up and get it, and she gets her hands on the ball to keep it alive.”

Notre Dame earned a 60-26 win over Western on Monday, improving their unbeaten start to 14-0 (10-0 SOC I).

The Lady Titans remaining non-conference games this year include home games versus Ashland (Ky.), Tree of Life Christian, Meigs, and a road game at Berne Union to close out the regular season.

“If we can clean up our turnovers, execute a little better on offense — sometimes we can get stagnant,” McKenzie said. “You’re up 25-30, but you want great possessions where you get good looks and are able to finish. It’s hard to find a lot of fault in a game like tonight.”

***

Notre Dame 25 8 14 7 — 54

Rock Hill 10 3 4 5 — 22

Notre Dame (13-0): Ella Kirby 4 2-4 14, Kamryn Bradford 3 0-0 7, Annie Dettwiller 5 5-5 15, Savannah Holtgrewe 0 0-0 0, Annabelle Ball 1 0-0 3, Gracie Ashley 4 2-2 11, Katie Strickland 2 0-2 4; TOTALS: 19 9-13 54; Three-point field goals: 7 (Ella Kirby 4, Annie Dettwiller, Annabelle Ball, Gracie Ashley 1 apiece)

Rock Hill (8-5): Hadyn Bailey 0 0-0 0, Lola Hankins 1 1-2 4, Hope Easterling 3 1-1 7, Hazley Matthews 1 4-4 6, Hayleigh Risner 1 0-0 2, Jaylnn Risner 1 0-0 3; TOTALS: 7 6-7 22; Three-point field goals: 2 (Lola Hankins, Jalynn Risner 1 apiece)

Notre Dame senior Annie Dettwiller (11) earned Player of the Game honors for the Lady Titans at the 2023 Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_Annie-Dettwiller-_-ND-RH.jpg Notre Dame senior Annie Dettwiller (11) earned Player of the Game honors for the Lady Titans at the 2023 Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Notre Dame junior Gracie Ashley (34) scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds during the Lady Titans 54-22 win over Rock Hill at the 2023 Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_Gracie-Ashley-_-ND-RH.jpg Notre Dame junior Gracie Ashley (34) scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds during the Lady Titans 54-22 win over Rock Hill at the 2023 Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

ND improves to 13-0 with rout of Redwomen

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

