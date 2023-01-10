Late run ensures Lady Pirate win at Tri-State Throwdown

PROCTORVILLE — Wheelersburg wasn’t deterred by a late game South Gallia run in their meeting at the 2023 Tri-State Hoops Throwdown at Fairland’s Carl York Center.

In fact, the Lady Pirates — who improved their record to 11-1 with Saturday’s 60-41 win over the Lady Rebels — managed a game-ending 14-3 run over the final four minutes to keep their now eight-game win streak in tact.

South Gallia cut the ‘Burg lead to as few as eight points (46-38) in the final frame.

Opportunities to create turnovers resulted in Pirate points, including a stretch of back-to-back steals and subsequent buckets by seniors Lexie Rucker and Makenna Walker.

Walker finished the game with a game-high 23 points for the Lady Pirates and was named the team’s Player of the Game by the host Fairland.

South Gallia’s Madison Summers was named their Player of the Game, scoring a tied for team-high 14 points including four-made three pointers.

“We talked about jumping in and out of presses more, rather than staying in our press. They were able to get the ball in the middle or get a skip and be able to get scoring opportunities in transition,” Wheelersburg coach Dusty Spradlin said, after the game. “I know they were down a couple of starters, but they were still getting the ball to the basket. When they cut it to eight, we were able to get a steal and a bucket, another steal and bucket. Kudos to our girls. I thought Makenna was great down the stretch.”

On defense, Wheelersburg forced 19 South Gallia turnovers that helped keep their lead at double-digits for most of the contest.

The Lady Pirates took a 29-18 lead into the halftime break and never looked back.

Rucker and fellow senior Macee Eaton scored 15 points apiece for ‘Burg on seven field goals. Walker’s three-made three pointers were a team-best, as sophomore Mia Vastine, Rucker, and Eaton each connected once from long range.

Wheelersburg earned a 62-45 win at South Webster on Monday, their ninth-straight win which improved their record to 12-1.

The Lady Pirates will host Eastern next Monday (Jan. 16) before traveling to Portsmouth West for a rematch with the Lady Senators next Thursday (Jan. 19).

***

BOX SCORE

South Gallia 12 6 13 10 — 41

Wheelersburg 15 14 13 18 — 60

South Gallia (12-2): Morgan Lyons 4 5-6 14, Lindsey Wells 1 2-2 4, Tori Triplett 3 0-0 8, Madison Summers 5 0-1 14, Jacie Boothe 0 0-0 0, Molly McWhorter 0 1-2 1, Sharla Hammond 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 7 (Madison Summers 4, Tori Triplett 2, Morgan Lyons 1)

Wheelersburg (11-1): Mia Vastine 1 0-0 3, Madison Whittaker 1 0-0 2, Annie Coriell 0 0-0 0, Kiera Kennard 0 2-2 2, Jocelyn Tilley 0 0-2 0, Emma Smith 0 0-0 0, Makenna Walker 7 6-6 23, Lexie Rucker 7 0-2 15, Macee Eaton 7 0-1 15; TOTALS: 23 8-13 60; Three-point field goals: 6 (Makenna Walker 3, Mia Vastine, Lexie Rucker, Macee Eaton 1 apiece)

Wheelersburg senior Lexie Rucker (31) attempts a mid-range jumper during the Lady Pirates 60-41 win at the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_Lexie-Rucker-_-Burg-SG.jpg Wheelersburg senior Lexie Rucker (31) attempts a mid-range jumper during the Lady Pirates 60-41 win at the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart Wheelersburg senior Makenna Walker (25) scored a game-high 23 points during the Lady Pirates 60-41 win over South Gallia at the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2023/01/web1_Makenna-Walker-_-Burg-SG.jpg Wheelersburg senior Makenna Walker (25) scored a game-high 23 points during the Lady Pirates 60-41 win over South Gallia at the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

