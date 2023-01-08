Posted on by

Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 7


Girls Basketball

Notre Dame 54, Rock Hill 22 (at Tri-State Hoops Throwdown)

Wheelersburg 60, South Gallia 41 (at Tri-State Hoops Throwdown)

West 52, Peebles 36

Valley 36, South Point 29

Manchester 60, East 36

St. Patrick (Ky.) 46, Ironton St. Joseph 11

Symmes Valley 64, Western 42 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)

Coal Grove 40, Huntington St. Joseph, W. Va. 32 (at Tri-State Hoops Throwdown)

Chesapeake 55, Trimble 36 (at Tri-State Hoops Throwdown)

Marietta 62, Gallia Academy 39

Boys Basketball

Minford 58, North Adams 43

Northwest 54, Adena 33

Manchester 54, East 37

Jackson 54, Waverly 19

Eastern 54, Oak Hill 48 (Southern Ohio Conference Division II)

Western 59, Symmes Valley 40 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)

Ironton 57, Gallia Academy 53 (Ohio Valley Conference)

