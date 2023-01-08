Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 7
Girls Basketball
Notre Dame 54, Rock Hill 22 (at Tri-State Hoops Throwdown)
Wheelersburg 60, South Gallia 41 (at Tri-State Hoops Throwdown)
West 52, Peebles 36
Valley 36, South Point 29
Manchester 60, East 36
St. Patrick (Ky.) 46, Ironton St. Joseph 11
Symmes Valley 64, Western 42 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)
Coal Grove 40, Huntington St. Joseph, W. Va. 32 (at Tri-State Hoops Throwdown)
Chesapeake 55, Trimble 36 (at Tri-State Hoops Throwdown)
Marietta 62, Gallia Academy 39
Boys Basketball
Minford 58, North Adams 43
Northwest 54, Adena 33
Manchester 54, East 37
Jackson 54, Waverly 19
Eastern 54, Oak Hill 48 (Southern Ohio Conference Division II)
Western 59, Symmes Valley 40 (Southern Ohio Conference Division I)
Ironton 57, Gallia Academy 53 (Ohio Valley Conference)