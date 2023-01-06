Girls Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 5

Southern Ohio Conference Division II

West 65, South Webster 43

Valley 54, Northwest 31

Wheelersburg 59, Waverly 39

Minford 55, Oak Hill 3

Piketon 62, Eastern 28 (non-league)

Southern Ohio Conference Division I

Green 31, East 21

Notre Dame 62, Symmes Valley 17

Western 45, Ironton St. Joseph 29

New Boston at Clay, ppd. to Jan. 16

Ohio Valley Conference

Portsmouth 56, Coal Grove 39

Fairland 74, Ironton 32

Chesapeake 39, South Point 26

Rock Hill 61, Gallia Academy 17