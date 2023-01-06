Girls Basketball Scoreboard —Jan. 5
Southern Ohio Conference Division II
West 65, South Webster 43
Valley 54, Northwest 31
Wheelersburg 59, Waverly 39
Minford 55, Oak Hill 3
Piketon 62, Eastern 28 (non-league)
Southern Ohio Conference Division I
Green 31, East 21
Notre Dame 62, Symmes Valley 17
Western 45, Ironton St. Joseph 29
New Boston at Clay, ppd. to Jan. 16
Ohio Valley Conference
Portsmouth 56, Coal Grove 39
Fairland 74, Ironton 32
Chesapeake 39, South Point 26
Rock Hill 61, Gallia Academy 17