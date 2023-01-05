Titans stay tied atop SOC I

PORTSMOUTH — With Tuesday’s 73-31 win over New Boston, the Notre Dame Titans (7-2, 4-0 SOC I) remain tied atop the Southern Ohio Conference Division I standings.

ND is tied atop the league standings with Green (7-3, 4-0 SOC I) who they’ll travel to face in Franklin Furnace on Friday.

In their 42-point victory over the Tigers, the Titans won every quarter — the closest being a 14-13 edge in the second period to take a 31-17 lead into halftime.

From there, Notre Dame cruised to take the second half by a 42-14 margin.

The Titans put three scorers in double-figures, including junior Cody Metzler who led all scorers with 26 points on 11 field goals and three-of-three foul shooting.

It’s Metzler’s second-straight 26-point performance as the 6-foot-2 forward achieved the same feat in Friday’s win over Fisher Catholic.

Senior big man Dominic Sparks finished with 15 points in the win, while sophomore guard Landon Barbarits tallied 14 points while sinking two three-pointers.

New Boston junior Devin Allard led the Tigers with a team-high 11 points.

NB (6-4, 3-2 SOC I) will travel to Ironton St. Joe on Friday seeking a bounce-back win.

BOX SCORE

New Boston 4 13 9 5 — 31

Notre Dame 17 14 19 23 — 73

New Boston (6-4, 3-2 SOC I): Devin Allard 3 3-3 11, Devin Maynard 0 0-0 0, Tyreke Lewis 2 0-0 4, Myles Beasley 4 0-0 9, Luke Henson 2 0-2 5, Kellen Gray 0 0-0 0, Jacob Cahall 0 0-0 0, Mark Rivers 1 0-0 2, Hunter Easter 0 0-0 0, Jayse Tabor 0 0-1 0, Dalton Jackson 0 0-0 0, Ector Brady 0 0-2 0, Levigh Cooper 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 12 3-8 31; Three-point field goals: 4 (Devin Allard 2, Myles Beasley, Luke Henson 1 apiece)

Notre Dame (7-2, 4-0 SOC I): Landon Barbarits 3 6-8 14, Connie Thomas 1 0-0 3, Aaryn Bradford 2 3-4 8, Eugene Collins 0 0-0 0, Cody Metzler 11 3-3 26, Dae’Quan Woods 0 0-0 0, Carter Campbell 2 0-0 4, Bryce McGraw 0 0-0 0, Myles Phillips 1 1-2 3, Reed Lasswell 0 0-0 0, Marcellus Woods 0 0-0 0, Kaden Hadsell 0 0-0 0, Dominic Sparks 7 1-2 15, Brady Davis 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 27 14-19 73; Three-point field goals: 5 (Landon Barbarits 2, Connie Thomas, Aaryn Bradford, Cody Metzler 1 apiece)

Staff Report

