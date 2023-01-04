Toppin, Tshiebwe pace UK past LSU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jacob Toppin scored 21 points shooting 9 for 13, Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double, and Kentucky held on to beat LSU 74-71 on Tuesday night.

Up 72-68, Kentucky’s Chris Livingston fouled Cam Hayes on his 3-point attempt with 10 seconds to go.

Hayes sank all three free throws to reduce LSU’s deficit to a point.

On Kentucky’s ensuing possession, LSU’s Derek Fountain came up with an apparent steal on the sideline, but failed to maintain control — and the Wildcats kept the ball.

Toppin was fouled with 3.4 seconds left, and made two foul shots for the game’s final points.

K.J. Williams missed a jump shot for the Tigers to close it.

As his foot touched the 3-point line, a made basket would still have given Kentucky (10-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) the win.

Tshiebwe finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds, Cason Wallace scored 14 and Sahvir Wheeler 11.

Kentucky ended LSU’s seven-game win streak.

Tshiebwe entered the game leading the country in rebounding at 13.6 per game.

Williams scored 23 points for LSU (12-2, 1-1), Adam Miller added 15, reserve Trae Hannibal had 12 on 5-of-6 shooting, and Hayes had 11.

In a series dating to Feb. 27, 1933, Kentucky improved to 93-28 against LSU.

Kentucky plays No. 7 Alabama on the road on Saturday.